NFL odds: How to bet Rams vs. 49ers, point spread, more

The 3-5 San Francisco 49ers have had the upper hand on the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams the past two seasons as the teams prepare to resume their NFC West Division rivalry on Monday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Monday night's matchup between the 49ers and Rams – the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Rams -3.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Rams -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); 49ers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

This will be the 144th meeting between the teams, a series that dates back to 1950.

The 49ers hold a 73-67 edge over the Rams with three ties. San Francisco swept the two-game series the past two seasons.

One of the most baffling trends this season is the teams' success at home and on the road, but not in the way you might think.

The Rams are 4-0 in road games while the 49ers are 0-4 at home this season. San Francisco has not started a season 0-5 at home since 1982. After starting the season 2-0, the 49ers have lost five of their past six games.

The game will feature two of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receiving yards this season with 1,019.

San Francisco's Deebo Samuel is second in receiving yards with 882.

Kupp is second in the NFL in receptions (he was No. 1 heading into the weekend with 74) and leads in receiving touchdowns (10). The last player to lead the NFL in all three categories for a season was Steve Smith with the Carolina Panthers in 2005.

Last week the Rams added a big-name receiver (Odell Beckham Jr.) Thursday but lost another (Robert Woods) for the season to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) suffered in practice the next day.

Beckham reportedly may return punts against the 49ers but is not expected to see time at receiver as he's learning the playbook.

Matthew Stafford, in his first season as quarterback for the Rams after his trade from the Detroit Lions, was leading the NFL in passing yards (2,771) heading into the weekend. He leads in passer rating among regular starting QBs (111.0).

The Rams, led by Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, are third in the NFL in sacks with 28. And the Rams just traded with the Denver Broncos for edge rusher Von Miller.

Team Trends

In five seasons under coach Sean McVay, the Rams are 4-1 on Monday Night Football (2-0 last season).

The Rams have scored on 49.5 percent of their drives this season, the highest percentage in the NFL.

The Rams are 4-5 against the spread (ATS) this season (3-5 as the favorite, 1-0 as the underdog) and have hit the over in the over/under six times in nine games.

The 49ers have hit the over in five of their eight games.

The 49ers are 2-6 ATS this season (2-5 as the favorite, 0-1 as the underdog).

The 49ers have only five takeaways this season, tied for the fewest in the NFL this season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

