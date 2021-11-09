National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Buccaneers vs. WFT, point spread, more 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers play at the 2-6 Washington Football Team in a rematch of the 2020 NFC wild-card playoff game as both teams are coming off a bye week.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Buccaneers and WFT – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -9.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise WFT covers)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); WFT +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers hit the road and beat the WFT 31-23 in an NFC wild-card game on Jan. 9. Brady is 4-1 all-time against the WFT in the regular season and 1-0 in the postseason.

"Washington has no home-field advantage anymore, which means there will be as many Brady fans there as Washington Football Team fans," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said.

Brady may be without some of his favorite targets this time around. Receiver Antonio Brown was seen wearing a walking boot this week, and tight end Rob Gronkowski is having issues with his back.

Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback again for the WFT. Heinicke started the playoff game last season and took over as Tampa Bay's starter when Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his hip in the season opener. Heinecke was 26-for-44 passing for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the playoff loss.

The WFT have lost four games in a row. Tampa Bay had its four-game winning streak snapped last week by the New Orleans Saints 36-27.

The all-time series is tied 12-12 dating back to 1977.

Team Trends

The Buccaneers are 5-3 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Buccaneers allow the second-fewest rushing yards per game (78.0).

The Buccaneers are 2-4 ATS in its last six games against the WFT.

WFT is 1-7 ATS this season.

WFT has hit the over in its past five games against NFC opponents.

WFT has scored a combined 33 points in its past three losses.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I like the over 51.5 here. That's the better bet. I see this game as high scoring. Taylor Heinicke can run around and make some plays. And, there are some really bad matchups for Washington when you get to Tampa's second, third, and fourth wide receivers.

"Tom Brady is also off a bye. Remember how valuable the bye was last year for him and the Bucs offense?"

PICK: OVER 51.5 points scored by both teams combined (via FOX Bet)

