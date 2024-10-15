National Football League NFL announces Super Bowl LXII to be played in Atlanta in 2028 Published Oct. 15, 2024 2:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Super Bowl is returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2028, the NFL announced Tuesday.

It marks the first time the game will be in Atlanta since 2019, when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick won their sixth and final Super Bowl together with the New England Patriots in a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

"This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII," Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank said, according to The Associated Press. "Thank you to my fellow owners for their trust in awarding Atlanta this opportunity, and thank you to Commissioner Goodell, Peter O’Reilly and the entire league for their continued leadership in making the NFL the greatest sports league in the world. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world’s largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl 53 in 2019. I look forward to working alongside our city and state officials as we continue to elevate Georgia as a premier, global sports destination."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added: "Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62. Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city. I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how Arthur continues to drive community engagement and economic development in the Atlanta community through his unwavering commitment to sports and philanthropy. We look forward to working with him, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Sports Council and all of our partners on the ground to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world in 2028."

The Super Bowl is coming off its first time in Las Vegas, a 28-25 overtime victory by the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers (the two teams face off for the first time since then on America's Game of the Week this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

The upcoming Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIX, will take place on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans and can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with Brady — now FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst — returning to the game as a broadcaster for the first time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

