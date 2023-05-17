National Football League
NFL announces participants for Coach Accelerator program
National Football League

NFL announces participants for Coach Accelerator program

Updated May. 17, 2023 3:12 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who is taking the year off, is among 40 diverse coaching candidates who will participate in the Coach Accelerator program next week at the NFL’s spring meetings.

Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan McCardell are also among the participants.

The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. Teams were able to nominate candidates outside their organization this year.

The inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator were held last year. Eight coaches and three executives who participated in the programs last year were hired in new roles, including Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon.

Sixteen of the 40 participants attended last May.

"In the year since its inception, we’ve been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles
