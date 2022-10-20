National Football League New York or New Jersey? Bills' Dawson Knox weighs in on Jets, Giants 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What's in a name?

Three NFL teams lay claim to the state of New York — the New York Giants, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. But, as Bills Mafia will quickly remind others, only one of those teams actually plays its home game within the borders of New York state.

The two teams that have New York in their name and represent New York City play at MetLife Stadium, located in the Meadowlands, New Jersey. Thus, Bills fans often claim their team is the only one that actually belongs to the state of New York.

With all three teams off to hot starts this season, the debate has heated up again. Bills tight end Dawson Knox became the latest player to lean into that debate when he responded to an NFL on FOX Twitter graphic Monday.

Our trusty NFL on FOX social media team got right on it, providing a new graphic to address Knox's concerns.

Knox even took time to respond to a fan who replied to him on Twitter that the Bills only represent Buffalo and the surrounding areas, not the New York City area, where over half the state's population resides.

Regardless of which state they play in, both the Jets and Giants are off to better-than-expected starts so far in 2022. The Giants are 5-1 under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, who was previously Knox's offensive coordinator with the Bills.

The Jets are 4-2 thanks to stellar play from several recent top draft picks and have embarked on a three-game winning streak since second-year quarterback Zach Wilson returned from a preseason injury.

Former Jets center Nick Mangold weighed in on his old team and their in-stadium neighbors Thursday morning on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

Giants or Jets, who is the better team in New York?

Buffalo's hot start, meanwhile, was much more anticipated. The Bills are showing why they are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII since before the 2022 NFL season began. They are off to a 5-1 start with an MVP candidate in quarterback Josh Allen and are riding high into their bye week after a 24-20 road win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills' odds to finally win a Super Bowl this year have shortened to a league-low +275 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $37.50 total) after starting the season at +600.

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets off to a hot start at 4-2

