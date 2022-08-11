National Football League
New York Jets signing OT Duane Brown to two-year deal New York Jets signing OT Duane Brown to two-year deal
National Football League

New York Jets signing OT Duane Brown to two-year deal

2 hours ago

The New York Jets and offensive tackle Duane Brown agreed to terms on a two-year contract Thursday.

The move came three days after the Jets learned they likely lost Mekhi Becton for the season because of a knee injury suffered in practice.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. ESPN first reported the agreement between the Jets and Brown. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $22 million.

Brown, who turns 37 on Aug. 30, visited the Jets and attended their scrimmage at MetLife Stadium last Saturday night. Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged there was "mutual interest," and Becton’s injury made a deal even more likely.

Becton suffered a chip fracture to his kneecap during the second play of 11-on-11 team drills Monday. The initial prognosis was optimistic, but an MRI later revealed more damage to the knee than first expected.

After Becton injured the same knee in the season opener last year, George Fant slid from right tackle to the left side and played well. Fant retained the starting spot at left tackle entering camp, with Becton moving over to the right side for the first time.

Saleh praised Fant’s play in Becton’s absence and said the versatile veteran was "much more comfortable" playing left tackle. But the addition of Brown — Fant’s former teammate in Seattle — means Fant could again move to the right side.

Brown, who made his fifth Pro Bowl appearance last season, has played left tackle his entire NFL career.

The Jets were working Chuma Edoga and rookie Max Mitchell at right tackle in Becton’s absence. Conor McDermott was also considered to be in the mix, but he will be sidelined at least another week with a lower ankle injury.

Brown was a first-round pick by Houston out of Virginia Tech in 2008. He was selected an All-Pro in 2012 and made three straight Pro Bowls from 2012-14 before being traded to Seattle during the 2017 season.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Is Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis NFL's next breakout receiver?
National Football League

Is Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis NFL's next breakout receiver?

45 mins ago
Tom Brady taking 11-day break from Bucs for personal reasons
National Football League

Tom Brady taking 11-day break from Bucs for personal reasons

1 hour ago
NFL odds: Bet on the Ravens and other best Week 1 preseason wagers
National Football League

NFL odds: Bet on the Ravens and other best Week 1 preseason wagers

1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers now embracing Packers backup QB Jordan Love
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers now embracing Packers backup QB Jordan Love

2 hours ago
Patriots running back James White announces retirement
New England Patriots

Patriots running back James White announces retirement

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes