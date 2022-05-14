Nebraska Cornhuskers Nebraska Cornhuskers NFL Draft Report Card 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A trio of Nebraska Cornhuskers were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft — Cameron Jurgens, Cam Taylor-Britt and Samori Toure — and the verdict is in on how the teams who picked the three fared with their selections.

Jurgens — the No. 51 overall pick — was an immovable pillar in the middle of Nebraska's offensive line for the past three years. The star center made an immediate impact after redshirting his freshman season. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors for his work in the trenches last year.

Not far behind was Taylor-Britt, the 60th overall pick. A standout defensive back, Taylor-Britt recorded a career-high 51 tackles last season with 11 pass breakups and an interception.

Toure was drafted at No. 258 overall, the fifth-to-last selection on the third and final day. Toure's performance in 2021 earned him honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. The speedy receiver was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list for his efforts in 2021, which included 46 receptions for 898 yards and six touchdowns.

Here's how the sports world graded these former Nebraska standouts.

Cameron Jurgens: Round 2, Philadelphia Eagles

"Jurgens is a somewhat undersized but highly athletic center. … It is certainly possible that Jurgens could play guard if need be, but he does not have any guard experience, at all. … Last offseason, the Eagles were coming off a 4-11-1 season and nowhere remotely close to Super Bowl contention. If the Eagles were in that kind of situation this offseason, I may not protest quite as much. … Ultimately, if there's a smooth, seamless transition from [Jason] Kelce and Jurgens is very quickly a great player, then the above quibbling will no doubt seem silly, in hindsight. … Anything short of that, and it's really not a great use of resources." — Jimmy Kempski, PhillyVoice Grade: C+

"Getting bigger in the trenches in this draft, the Eagles selected Cameron Jurgens to anchor the middle of their offensive line. Jurgens, listed as our second-ranked center, seems like a reach. But Philadelphia secures the services of the draft class’ second-best player at the position, so it’s justifiable. Jurgens is a large man with a great anchor and plenty of ability in both the run and pass game. What separates Jurgens is his balance through contact." — Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network Grade: B-

"A mobile and long-armed center who is the prototypical modern center. Will he be able to block heavier, explosive defensive lineman?" — Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean Grade: B

Cam Taylor-Britt: Round 2, Cincinnati Bengals

"The cornerback was a major bright spot for the Cornhuskers during his time in Lincoln, notching 51 tackles, 11 passes defended, one sack, and one interception through 12 games. He’s already made it known that he’s not afraid to hit whoever has the ball, even if they’re much bigger than he is. With the Bengals needing to add a cornerback early on in the draft and getting a guy they had clearly locked in on and wanted enough to move up three spots for." — Leigh Oleszczak, Stripe Hype Grade: A-

"He’s a typical Bengals pick who has proven leadership as a captain and huge production, including five interceptions and 22 passes defended over the course of his college career. It sure doesn’t hurt that he took snaps across multiple positions and has elite athleticism, too, highlighted by that 4.38 40-yard dash." — Chris Roling, Bengals Wire Grade: B

Samori Toure: Round 7, Green Bay Packers

"With their last pick in the draft, the Packers got another weapon for Rodgers. Samori Toure is a good route runner with the versatility to play in the slot or outside. Toure has a shot to fight for a spot in the wide receiver room with no clear rotation set." — Ben Cooper, Clutch Points Grade: B

"Toure has a little size at 6’3″ and caught 46 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns for the Cornhuskers in 2021. Something tells me this is a guy Rodgers will like." — Luke Norris, Sportscasting.com Grade: A-

"Having dominated the FCS level for Montana State, Samori Toure made the transition to the FBS level seem effortless. Although the Nebraska offense left a lot to be desired, Toure was the go-to guy, averaging an impressive 19.5 yards per catch. He’s a reliable ball catcher who can corral passes securely over the middle. A smooth and underrated athlete, Toure also showcases the football intelligence to find soft spots in zone coverage. The Packers get some genuine late-round gold." — Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network Grade: A

