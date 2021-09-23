National Football League Jameis Winston, Baker Mayfield and Ezekiel Elliott under pressure in Week 3 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The spotlight in the NFL only intensifies as the weeks roll on.

Which players, coaches and executives around the league are under the most pressure heading into Week 3?

Chris Broussard of "First Things First" broke down his list of the top five guys feeling the heat.

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

The outlook: After bursting on the scene with 1,631 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in his rookie season of 2016, it seemed as though the sky was the limit for Elliott. He enjoyed strong seasons in the following three years but has yet to match those rookie-season numbers. After signing a six-year, $90 million contract extension in 2019, Elliott averaged just 65.3 rushing yards per game (a career low) and a total of six rushing TDs (tying a career low) in 2020. With 102 rushing yards through two games to start 2021, alarm bells are ringing around Zeke, especially with his backup, Tony Pollard, making a bigger impact with fewer carries.

Broussard's thoughts: "It's a story. … If Pollard outperforms Zeke again, this national story will become blown up, become a narrative. And while Zeke still can remain professional and team-first, it could cause problems. … Zeke can change it all by going out there and turning back the clock and looking like the Zeke of old."

4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

The outlook: Mayfield's red-hot finish to 2020 ⁠— nine touchdowns, one interception in his final five regular-season games ⁠— hasn't carried over into the new season. So far, Mayfield has one touchdown and two interceptions through two games, but he is completing a whopping 81.6% of his passes and has a passer rating of 101.9. The big question for Mayfield, who is now eligible for an extension, is how much will that extension be worth? If he consistently underwhelms while negotiations are ongoing, it could be costly for the QB.

Broussard's thoughts: "If he plays poorly, this could be the difference between a lucrative contract ⁠— $40 million-plus a year ⁠— or the franchise tag."

3. Dave Gettleman, general manager, New York Giants

The outlook: The Giants are 15-35 during Gettleman's tenure as the team's GM. Excluding this year's draft, as the sample just isn't large enough to make a fair assessment, questions are being asked about each of Gettleman's top selections in every draft. Saquon Barkley, taken No. 2 overall in 2018, has had trouble staying healthy. Daniel Jones, taken No. 6 overall in 2019, has had trouble hanging on to the football. And Andrew Thomas, taken No. 4 overall, has had trouble keeping Jones protected along the offensive line.

Broussard's thoughts: "They're not going anywhere. At best, they are standing still. But they might actually be going the wrong way. … Some questionable moves by Gettleman. … In today's game, you don't draft a running back No. 2 [overall], especially when Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were on the board at QB."

2. Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints

The outlook: Winston put on a textbook "Jekyll and Hyde" act over the course of Weeks 1 and 2. In Week 1's 38-3 win against the Green Bay Packers, Winston completed 70% of his passes for 148 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 130.8. At that point, he looked like an early sneaky candidate for some MVP chatter. It all came crashing down a week later in a 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. In that game, Winston completed 50% of his passes for 111 yards, zero TDs, two picks and a 26.9 passer rating. Which Winston will show up in Week 3 against the New England Patriots?

Broussard's thoughts: "I think he's closer to the five-touchdown Jameis in Week 1. He looked bad in Week 2, all right? No doubt about it. … He's gotta come out there and play well or the narrative ⁠— that narrative can always get you, you want to keep that thing positive ⁠— the narrative will go negative if he has another bad game this week."

1. Mike Zimmer, head coach, Minnesota Vikings

The outlook: Outside of Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints and Pete Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks, Mike Zimmer is the NFC's longest-tenured head coach. Now in his eighth season at the helm, Zimmer has posted a 64-49-1 record in the regular season with the Vikings. However, after a 10-6 record in 2019 and a run to the divisional round of the playoffs, things went south with a 7-9 record a season ago. With an 0-2 start to 2021, things aren't looking much brighter this season, either.

Broussard's thoughts: "Here's the problem: That's a long time to be in a place where you have had very limited playoff success. The six coaches in the league who have a longer tenure in one place than Zimmer? … They all won Super Bowls and they're lapping him … as far as playoff victories. … If they lose this week … 0-3, it looks like they'll be out of the postseason and Zimmer will likely be out of the job."

