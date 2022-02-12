Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans joins 'The Herd,' reflects on time with Tom Brady Mike Evans joins 'The Herd,' reflects on time with Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans joins 'The Herd,' reflects on time with Tom Brady

3 hours ago

Tom Brady's final TD pass as a professional was thrown to Mike Evans

And though their tenure together was short-lived, Evans and Brady formed a dominant dynamic duo that spearheaded one of the league's most prolific offenses during their two-year partnership in Tampa Bay

But now, with Brady cruising into retirement, Evans joined Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" to discuss his former QB, their relationship, and the Buccaneers' mindset going forward.

"Obviously, we're going to miss Tom," Evans said. "One of the best teammates ever, obviously the best player of all time. He definitely helped instill a lot of things in this program. Hopefully we can get some of our free agents back, but we definitely trust the front office and our coaching staff."

Mike Evans on memories of playing with Tom Brady I THE HERD

Mike Evans on memories of playing with Tom Brady I THE HERD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans joins Colin Cowherd to discuss what it was like playing with Tom Brady and his retirement announcement.

When asked about what he'll remember most regarding Brady, Evans had this to say:

"I'll always remember how he attacked the game. I mean, I've heard about it, but nobody prepares like him. He made sure everybody knew what they were doing, week in, week out. Win or lose, he prepared the same way."

Evans also lauded the fact that Brady not only brought his winning ways to T.B., but also, his healthy ways.

"He brought the TB12 facility to Tampa, and man was it helpful. I missed one game in the last two years. I had a lot of injuries, but I recovered so much faster because of that."

Evans added that he wouldn't go out of his way to make a QB suggestion next season, saying that regardless of who the signal-caller might be, he'll be ready to do his job.

"I just come to work, I'm a pro," Evans stated. "I'm all about my craft, and making myself the best player I can be. Whoever the quarterback is, time will tell, but I've just got to make sure I'm doing my best to get open for whoever it is."

Get more from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Joe Burrow's case as Tom Brady's QB heir
Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow's case as Tom Brady's QB heir

1 day ago
Super Bowl 2022 odds: What color will the Gatorade be? A betting history
National Football League

Super Bowl 2022 odds: What color will the Gatorade be? A betting history

2 days ago
Super Bowl 2022: Joe Burrow drawing Tom Brady comparisons
National Football League

Super Bowl 2022: Joe Burrow drawing Tom Brady comparisons

3 days ago
Does LeBron James lack the 'clutch gene'?
National Basketball Association

Does LeBron James lack the 'clutch gene'?

3 days ago
Tom Brady on potential return to NFL: 'Never say never'
National Football League

Tom Brady on potential return to NFL: 'Never say never'

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes