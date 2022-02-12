Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans joins 'The Herd,' reflects on time with Tom Brady 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady's final TD pass as a professional was thrown to Mike Evans.

And though their tenure together was short-lived, Evans and Brady formed a dominant dynamic duo that spearheaded one of the league's most prolific offenses during their two-year partnership in Tampa Bay.

But now, with Brady cruising into retirement, Evans joined Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" to discuss his former QB, their relationship, and the Buccaneers' mindset going forward.

"Obviously, we're going to miss Tom," Evans said. "One of the best teammates ever, obviously the best player of all time. He definitely helped instill a lot of things in this program. Hopefully we can get some of our free agents back, but we definitely trust the front office and our coaching staff."

Mike Evans on memories of playing with Tom Brady I THE HERD Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans joins Colin Cowherd to discuss what it was like playing with Tom Brady and his retirement announcement.

When asked about what he'll remember most regarding Brady, Evans had this to say:

"I'll always remember how he attacked the game. I mean, I've heard about it, but nobody prepares like him. He made sure everybody knew what they were doing, week in, week out. Win or lose, he prepared the same way."

Evans also lauded the fact that Brady not only brought his winning ways to T.B., but also, his healthy ways.

"He brought the TB12 facility to Tampa, and man was it helpful. I missed one game in the last two years. I had a lot of injuries, but I recovered so much faster because of that."

Evans added that he wouldn't go out of his way to make a QB suggestion next season, saying that regardless of who the signal-caller might be, he'll be ready to do his job.

"I just come to work, I'm a pro," Evans stated. "I'm all about my craft, and making myself the best player I can be. Whoever the quarterback is, time will tell, but I've just got to make sure I'm doing my best to get open for whoever it is."

