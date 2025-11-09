Matthew Stafford 'Did It All' to Help Rams Take Down 49ers, Win LFG Player of the Game

Matthew Stafford looked the part of an MVP in the Los Angeles Rams' 42-26 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. While he can't win the award quite yet, Stafford was able to take home a different trophy for his play against the 49ers.

The Rams' quarterback won Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 10 thanks to his latest stellar performance, completing 24 of 36 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Stafford also helped the Rams get out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, and Los Angeles' defense played with a two-score lead for nearly the entire game thanks to the quarterback.

As Stafford's numbers might not have set any records, he looked in complete command and control of Sunday's game. In fact, Stafford made some vintage Stafford plays, making a sidearm completion to running back Kyren Williams at one point and throwing a no-look touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson in the fourth quarter.

The elder quarterback also found a way to relate himself to the youths.

"You did it all today — sidearm throws, no looks and I saw the TikTok dance," Brady remarked in his conversation with Stafford.

Adding to Stafford's day, his second touchdown pass of the game was his 400th of his career, making him the ninth quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark. He capped it off by leaving his head coach, Sean McVay, hanging on a high-five during a celebration as he ran around the field.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Rams QB Matthew Stafford 🏆

Beyond forgetting how to celebrate with the head coach, it felt like the Rams couldn't do anything wrong on Sunday, leading Brady to remark that they're the NFL's best offensive and defensive team during the broadcast. So, Brady wondered, what can the Rams actually do better?

"I think we can get better a little bit on third down," Stafford said. "I missed one today. I had [Terrance Ferguson] on a chance to be a big one. They really had no post player on the back of the defense. So, all those you want back. But you just continue to lean into not turning the ball over, being explosive, being efficient, scoring in the red zone and doing all those kinds of things to continue to get better and better in all of those phases for us."

As Stafford lamented the missed third-down throw to Ferguson late in the first half, the Rams actually had a pretty good third-down day. They converted 5 of 8 attempts. They entered the day 11th in third-down conversion rate, though, at 41%. So, they could stand to improve there moving forward, even if they did on Sunday.

Still, it's tough to find the fly in the ointment for the Rams as they improved to 7-2 on Sunday. Simply put, the Rams are rolling — and Stafford knows it.

"It's been great," Stafford said of the Rams' offensive performance on Sunday. "We've been mixing personnels. Doing a great job of that, getting in and out of 13, 12 and all of it. When we can do that, I feel really comfortable. Our guys are making plays. I'm just happy to be a part of it. It's so much fun when you get to orchestrate a drive and you're in and out of personnel — 13, 11, 12 or whatever it is. So, it's been a lot of fun."

A few of the expected playmakers contributed to the Rams' win on Sunday. Puka Nacua had five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, turning a screen pass into a 22-yard score. Davante Adams had six receptions for 77 yards, and Williams rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Rams' four tight ends (Parkinson, Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen) all contributed as well, combining for 10 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. With the tight ends contributing, Stafford feels that he's able to dictate the action through play-action passes.

"That's the recipe for success for us," Stafford said. "We've done a nice job of that. The guys up front have done a hell of a job protecting. And we've got guys on the outside that can make plays. Both Davante and Puka had great games today [and] all of our tight ends. When they're dropping out of there, checking it down to our backs were getting a bunch of yards as well. It's been a bunch of fun for us."

Those contributions added to Stafford's league-best stats. He extended his lead in touchdown passes with his performance on Sunday, throwing for 25 this season. He entered the day leading the league in passing yards per game as well (268.4).

So, somehow, Stafford is finding a way to play the best football of his career as he nears 40. He's also doing it after dealing with a training camp full of injury concerns.

But if Stafford continues to play the way that he has, maybe we'll see him for a bit longer. Brady is certainly anticipating it.

"You're only 37, so you've got at least another eight years to play," Brady quipped to Stafford. "I can't wait to watch all of them."