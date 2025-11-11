Matt LaFleur Knows He's 'Always Coaching for Everything' Amid Packers' Skid

With just one year remaining on his contract, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur might be coaching for his job.

LaFleur, who's in his seventh season at the helm, doesn't feel that pressure, though. In fact, he's used to it.

"I feel like you're always coaching for everything in this league," LaFleur said on Tuesday. "That's my mindset. It's always been that way. You can't ever exhale, you just gotta always got to be pushing."

The Packers (5-3-1) haven't had the smoothest 2025 season so far. Their offense has combined for just 20 points over the last two games in losses to the Panthers and Eagles. With LaFleur calling the plays, those struggles fall squarely on his shoulders. So, while Green Bay should still be viewed as a contender, LaFleur needs to prove his worth with his contract up in a year.

He knows that. And he sticks to what he can control.

"I'll just focus on the day-to-day," LaFleur said. "I'll leave the [contract stuff] for everybody else to decide."

If the Packers' offense can get back on track, it should decide itself.