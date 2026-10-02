Aaron Donald Out, Puka Nacua Back, DeVonta Smith Status Unclear For Rams-Eagles

Los Angeles defensive end Aaron Donald will miss the Rams’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday because of a sore back, while wide receiver Puka Nacua will return after missing two games because of a hip and groin injury.

Donald did not practice all week and coach Sean McVay officially ruled him out Friday. A three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, Donald has four tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in two games after ending his two-season retirement.

Donald missed the Rams' Week 1 game in Australia after signing a deal for the 2026 season at the end of August, but then played in the next two matchups against the Giants and Broncos.

Puka Nacua has only played in the season opener in Australia, where he had five receptions on nine targets in a loss. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Nacua had five receptions for 74 yards in the season opener against the 49ers but missed games versus New York and Denver after hurting himself in practice on Sept. 17.

"Just in some of the change of direction stuff, some of the stuff in my hip area just was not feeling great," Nacua said. "It was causing me some pain and some restriction in some of my movements."

The Rams (1-2) have also ruled out tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder), while tight end Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) is questionable.

McVay also said practice squad wide receiver Alex Bachman will likely be called up to contribute on special teams after return specialist Xavier Smith was waived on Friday.

On the other side of the field, the Eagles might be without wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Sunday, per ESPN. Smith has been out with a hamstring injury during practices this week, and ESPN's sources revealed that the "expectation" is that he would be out for the Week 4 matchup.

Smith played in the first three weeks of the season, with his top performance coming in a Week 2 victory against the Titans when he posted 117 receiving yards on 10 receptions while catching his lone touchdown for the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.