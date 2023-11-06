National Football League Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets: Prediction, odds, picks Published Nov. 6, 2023 12:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets (4-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game winning run against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4). Despite that, the Chargers are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -3.5).

The Jets defeated the New York Giants 13-10 in Week 8, while the Chargers easily dispatched the Chicago Bears 30-13 in their matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Chargers and Jets — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Sam Panayotovich.

Chargers vs. Jets Odds & Betting Lines

Chargers vs Jets Betting Information updated as of November 2, 2023, 5:34 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Chargers -3.5 -110 -110 40 -108 -112

Chargers vs. Jets Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: New York (+3.5)

Pick OU: Over (40)

Prediction: Los Angeles 22 - New York 21

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich

This pick won’t be popular, especially after Justin Herbert and the Bolts throttled the Bears by 17 points last week on Sunday night.

But New York’s defense is no joke.

The Jets held Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor to eight – yes, eight – passing yards last week. Robert Saleh is pushing all the right buttons on the defensive side of the ball and I love the Jets’ ability to pressure Justin Herbert.

Herbert has amazing arm talent, but he’s the definition of a gunslinger. He loves forcing passes into tight windows, and he’s no stranger to making risky throws into double coverage. I’m banking on Herbert throwing a back-breaking interception at a crucial point of the game.

Take the points.

PICK: Jets (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. New York

Game Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: Watch on ABC/ESPN

Chargers vs. Jets Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, Los Angeles has put up three wins against New York.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Los Angeles has scored 107 points against New York, while surrendering only 68 points.

Los Angeles Betting Info

Los Angeles has two wins versus the spread in seven games this year.

The Chargers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Los Angeles games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Chargers have a 2-2 record in games they played as moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Chargers have a 64.3% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chargers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 258.9 (1,812) 6 Rush yards 103.6 (725) 22 Points scored 24.9 (174) 13 Pass yards against 297.4 (2,082) 32 Rush yards against 93.4 (654) 6 Points allowed 24 (168) 24

Los Angeles' Key Players

Offense

Justin Herbert has passed for 1,890 yards, 13 touchdowns (sixth in the NFL) and four interceptions this year. He averages 270 yards per game and 7.5 per attempt, while completing 68.7% of his attempts.

To go along with his passing statistics, Herbert has 81 rushing yards (third on the Chargers), with three rushing touchdowns.

Keenan Allen has caught 54 passes (eighth in the NFL) on 74 targets for 643 total yards (eighth in the NFL) and four touchdowns. He is averaging 7.7 catches and 91.9 yards per game in seven games.

Through four games, Austin Ekeler has amassed 218 rushing yards, averaging 54.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ekeler also has 16 catches, 177 yards and one TD through the air.

Joshua Kelley has rushed for 305 yards, averaging 43.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Defense

On the defensive side, Kenneth Murray has one interception to go with 52 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 2023.

Khalil Mack has 25 tackles, seven TFL, and seven sacks this season.

Asante Samuel Jr . has totaled two interceptions (10th in the NFL) and also has 34 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

So far this season, Michael Davis has 37 tackles and two TFL.

New York Betting Info

New York is 4-2-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Jets have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

New York's games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under three times this year.

The Jets have been underdogs in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 1-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jets have a 40.0% chance to win.

Jets Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 164.3 (1,150) 31 Rush yards 109 (763) 18 Points scored 18 (126) 27 Pass yards against 184.4 (1,291) 5 Rush yards against 144.9 (1,014) 31 Points allowed 18.4 (129) 8

New York's Key Players

Offense

This year through seven games, Breece Hall has racked up 443 rushing yards (leading the Jets) and scored two rushing touchdowns. He averages 63.3 yards per game and 5.7 per carry (first in the NFL).

Hall's contributions include 19 receptions (2.7 per game) on 27 targets for 189 yards (27 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Zach Wilson has 1,337 passing yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. His completion percentage is 58.3% and he averages 191 yards per game and 6.1 per attempt.

Wilson also has 123 rushing yards (second on the Jets).

Garrett Wilson has totaled 469 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 39 receptions, while being targeted 68 times this season.

Allen Lazard has been targeted 29 times, resulting in 17 catches for 255 yards .

Defense

So far in 2023, Quincy Williams has put up two sacks to go with eight TFL and 71 tackles through seven games.

C.J. Mosley has one interception on top of 71 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and five passes defended.

Jordan Whitehead has two TFL, 39 tackles, and three interceptions in the 2023 season.

Jermaine Johnson has 24 tackles, six TFL, four sacks, and three passes defended.

