National Football League
Lions vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 8
National Football League

Lions vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 8

Published Nov. 1, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Minnesota Vikings will visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a Week 8 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Lions vs. Vikings at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 1. 

 

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 Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Vikings @ Lions Odds

Moneyline

  • Lions: -170
  • Vikings: +142

Spread

  • Lions -3: -108
  • Vikings +3: -112

Over/Under

  • Over 46.5: -102
  • Under 46.5: -118
 

 Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Vikings @ Lions Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Detroit ranks second in the NFL in scoring (30.7 PPG) and total offense, scoring more than 25 points in five of its six games.
  • Jared Goff leads the NFL in passing yards per game (298) and passer rating (112.5), throwing 14 touchdowns without an interception.
  • Minnesota is unbeaten but ranks just 23rd in scoring (20.8 PPG). Kyler Murray is averaging only 162.4 passing yards per game with three touchdown passes in five starts.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown has posted at least six catches and 70 receiving yards in all six meetings with Brian Flores’ Vikings defense, averaging 100.7 receiving yards.
  • Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 148.3 scrimmage yards per game and is tied for the lead with nine touchdowns, giving Detroit another way to attack Minnesota’s top-ranked scoring defense.

 Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions The Pick: Lions -3

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

 
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