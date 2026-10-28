National Football League
National Football League
Lions vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 8
Published Nov. 1, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Minnesota Vikings will visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a Week 8 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Lions vs. Vikings at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 1.
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Moneyline
- Lions: -170
- Vikings: +142
Spread
- Lions -3: -108
- Vikings +3: -112
Over/Under
- Over 46.5: -102
- Under 46.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Detroit ranks second in the NFL in scoring (30.7 PPG) and total offense, scoring more than 25 points in five of its six games.
- Jared Goff leads the NFL in passing yards per game (298) and passer rating (112.5), throwing 14 touchdowns without an interception.
- Minnesota is unbeaten but ranks just 23rd in scoring (20.8 PPG). Kyler Murray is averaging only 162.4 passing yards per game with three touchdown passes in five starts.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown has posted at least six catches and 70 receiving yards in all six meetings with Brian Flores’ Vikings defense, averaging 100.7 receiving yards.
- Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 148.3 scrimmage yards per game and is tied for the lead with nine touchdowns, giving Detroit another way to attack Minnesota’s top-ranked scoring defense.
How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
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