Lions vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings will visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a Week 8 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Lions vs. Vikings at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 1.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Vikings @ Lions Odds

Moneyline

Lions: -170

Vikings: +142

Spread

Lions -3: -108

Vikings +3: -112

Over/Under

Over 46.5: -102

Under 46.5: -118

Vikings @ Lions Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Detroit ranks second in the NFL in scoring (30.7 PPG) and total offense, scoring more than 25 points in five of its six games.

Jared Goff leads the NFL in passing yards per game (298) and passer rating (112.5), throwing 14 touchdowns without an interception.

Minnesota is unbeaten but ranks just 23rd in scoring (20.8 PPG). Kyler Murray is averaging only 162.4 passing yards per game with three touchdown passes in five starts.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has posted at least six catches and 70 receiving yards in all six meetings with Brian Flores’ Vikings defense, averaging 100.7 receiving yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 148.3 scrimmage yards per game and is tied for the lead with nine touchdowns, giving Detroit another way to attack Minnesota’s top-ranked scoring defense.

The Pick: Lions -3

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings