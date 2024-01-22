National Football League Lions reportedly add Zach Ertz, signing veteran TE to practice squad Published Jan. 22, 2024 12:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Lions are adding a reinforcement as they prepare for the NFC Championship Game.

Detroit has agreed to a contract with tight end Zach Ertz, NFL Media reported Monday. Ertz is reportedly joining the Lions' practice squad but could be elevated to the active roster for Sunday's game against the 49ers (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

The Lions' decision to make a rare notable addition amid a playoff run came a day after their depth at tight end took a hit during their win over the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. Backup tight end Brock Wright suffered a forearm injury and was reportedly seen wearing a sling after the game.

"It doesn't look real good for next week," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters of Wright's and left guard Jonah Jackson's injuries after the game. "But we'll see."

In addition to Wright, the Lions have been dealing with tight end Sam LaPorta's knee injury over the last couple of weeks. The standout rookie hyperextended his knee in the Lions' regular-season finale, causing him to be listed as questionable for each of their first two playoff games. He played in both games, but only had three receptions for 14 yards in the Lions' opening-round win over the Rams. LaPorta played a bigger role in the 31-23 win over the Buccaneers, recording nine receptions for 65 yards.

Ertz has a chance to be the primary backup to LaPorta if Wright is out for the foreseeable future. He already has some familiarity with Lions tight end coach Steve Heiden, who coached Ertz in the same role with the Cardinals the prior two seasons.

The Cardinals waived Ertz at the end of November, granting his wish to allow him to seek the opportunity to play for a contender. Prior to his departure, Ertz had 27 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in seven games as he played in a backup role following his return from an ACL tear in 2022.

Ertz, 33, has been one of the more decorated tight ends since he entered the league in 2013. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and spent several seasons ranking among the best tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Ertz is seeking his second Super Bowl title, winning his first with the Eagles in 2017.

