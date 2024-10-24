National Football League
Lions WR Jameson Williams won't fight 2-game suspension
Updated Oct. 24, 2024 6:26 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams announced Thursday he will accept a two-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Williams had said he had "no choice but to take it on the chin" to a Monday report on the suspension. He issued a statement Thursday through his agent confirming he was notified of the suspension earlier this week.

"The news came as a complete surprise that I am still trying to understand," Williams said.

"I don't take supplements or vitamins, and I am overly cautious about even taking over-the-counter medicine. At no time have I ever taken something in an attempt to cheat or look for an unfair advantage. I understand that I am responsible for everything that goes into my body and I have to take accountability in this instance."

That means Williams will miss Sunday's game with the Lions (5-1) hosting the Tennessee Titans (1-5) and a Nov. 3 road trip against NFC North rival the Green Bay Packers.

Williams has had a breakout season, a year after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

He has 17 catches for 361 yards with three touchdowns. In 12 games last season, he had 24 receptions for 354 yards and two touchdowns. He returned from knee surgery two years ago and played six games and caught a 41-yard TD.

Williams, 23, is the first player in franchise history to have each of his first six receiving touchdowns cover 30 yards or more.

Detroit traded up to draft the former Alabama star with the No. 12 pick overall in 2022 and has been patient with him. The team expected him to miss much of his rookie year with a knee injury and publicly has supported him during last year's suspension and this week's reported punishment.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

