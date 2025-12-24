Let Brady Cook: Jets Undrafted Rookie QB Relishing Sudden Stint as Jets Starter

Brady Cook never imagined a few months ago he'd be in this position. Neither did the New York Jets.

But the undrafted rookie quarterback is set to make his third straight start when he faces the New England Patriots on Sunday in the Jets' home finale. It's equal parts necessity — because Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor were injured — and curiosity — because coach Aaron Glenn wants to continue to evaluate him — that Cook has become a sudden NFL starter.

"I haven’t taken a moment," the 24-year-old Cook said when asked if he has put his journey into perspective. "I think I probably will in a few weeks, but right now I’m in it. I’m 10 toes in and I’m going to ride this out for two weeks and just do everything I possibly can.

"We’ll think about it in a few weeks, though."

Cook was signed by the Jets after the draft following a terrific career at Missouri, where he threw for 9,008 yards and 49 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in five seasons. He also ran for 20 scores.

But he had just one visit to an NFL team's facility in the lead-up to the draft, and that was with the Jets. He went unselected despite his impressive resume, with his arm strength and footwork among some of the question marks about his game. And he joined the Jets as a developmental prospect.

Fast-forward seven months and Cook is getting valuable snaps in a lost season for the Jets.

"It does feel surreal at times," he said. "Obviously, four to five months ago, I definitely didn’t expect this. Naturally, you just don’t expect something like this, right? But now that I’m in it, I’m just in it, and it’s day to day and it’s all day and it’s all of your energy, it’s all of your focus, and it’s all you can think about."

Cook was cut after training camp in August and signed to the practice squad the next day. Meanwhile, Fields was the starter and Taylor the backup. Fields struggled mightily, though, and was benched. He then hurt a knee in practice earlier this month and was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday.

Taylor, the 36-year-old well-traveled veteran, took over for Fields but injured his groin. With no other options, Cook was signed to the active roster and then thrust into the spotlight as the starter against Miami, becoming the first undrafted rookie quarterback to start for the Jets since Bill Demory in 1973.

Taylor is healthy again, but Glenn wants to give Cook an extended look with the Jets (3-12) long out of playoff contention.

"He’s just continuing to understand what we’re trying to accomplish on every play, which I think he’s actually done a pretty darn good job of," offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. "But then also understanding the things we can and can’t do on every single play."

Cook's crash course in the pros hasn't yet produced great results. In three games, Cook has completed 59.8% of his passes (58 of 98) for 527 yards and one touchdown and six interceptions. He also has been sacked 17 times.

"It’s my job to make it as — I don’t want to say easy because nothing’s easy in the NFL and simple is not the right word, either," Engstrand said. "But just something where he can operate at a high level and process what’s going on so that he’s not thinking, overthinking, if you will, too much at the snap."

In the Jets' 29-6 loss to the Saints last Sunday, Cook went 22 of 35 for 188 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and was sacked eight times.

"I think there’s opportunities to get the ball out quicker," Cook said. "Whether it’s a pre-snap change or a post-snap decision, I always think there is an opportunity to get the ball out. And yeah, I’ll leave it at that."

More than the stats, though, Cook is impressing coaches and teammates with his poise and ability to lead.

"When you’re a leader and you’re confident, people around you could buy in and let everything else take care of itself," wide receiver Isaiah Williams said. "It’s a tough task, most definitely, as an undrafted guy. I think a lot of times, it’s just who people are. That’s who he is. He embodies that."

Cook is likely to finish the season as the starter, including the finale at Buffalo next week. Beyond that, though, his playing future is uncertain. Glenn wouldn't say whether Cook could be considered a long-term option as a starter, insisting he and the team are focused only on facing the Patriots.

The reality is the Jets will look to add a potential starter in free agency or the draft — or both — during the offseason. And that would send Cook to the sideline again as he continues to develop. But he would also be an experienced backup with a handful of games under his belt — an unexpected development in his whirlwind NFL journey.

"He knows this is a great opportunity for him, just as it is for any of the other players out there," Engstrand said. "I don’t think he’s necessarily putting more pressure on himself than he needs or undue pressure.

"I think he’s just looking to put himself in a position to seize the moment."

