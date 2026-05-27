Lamar Jackson 'Absolutely' Wants To Be On Ravens, 'Shocked' By John Harbaugh Axe

It's been a while since we've heard from Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. On that note, what were Jackson's initial thoughts when the franchise fired head coach of 18 years John Harbaugh — and Harbaugh then going on to become the next head coach of the New York Giants?

"I got a lot of respect for Coach [Harbaugh]. I was shocked [by him being fired] in a way," Jackson said about Harbaugh at the Ravens' OTAs on Wednesday, according to The Baltimore Sun. "I feel like Mr. [owner] Steve [Bisciotti] did what was best for the team. I hope Coach has a great, great time in New York.

"Hats off to Coach because we did so much for the city, for the team, for this organization. Hats off to him in New York, and we built a lot. We did a lot here."

Jackson also said that he "messaged" with Harbaugh when he got the Giants' job. Since becoming the team's starting quarterback during his 2018 rookie campaign, Jackson, who had been coached by Harbaugh his entire NFL career, boasts a 76-31 regular-season record, a 3-5 postseason record and the Ravens have won the NFC North four times. Over Harbaugh's 18 years on the job (2008-25), Baltimore went 180-113 in the regular season and 13-11 in the postseason, highlighted by winning Super Bowl XLVII.

Jackson was limited to 13 games last season (2025) due to hamstring and back injuries, respectively, totaling 2,549 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 103.8 passer rating over that span, while completing 63.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

The 30-year-old Jackson is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $260 million deal, with the $52 million average annual value putting the two-time NFL MVP ninth among quarterbacks.

Baltimore restructured Jackson's contract in March, lowering his 2026 cap hit from $74.5 million to $34.54 million, increasing his 2027 cap hit from $74.5 million to $84.49 million and adding a void year in 2030.

Is Jackson's future in Baltimore? "Absolutely," says the three-time All-Pro.

"I love the Ravens," Jackson expressed. "I love this organization. I love this city. This is the team that drafted me. They got a lot of love for me. I got a lot of love for the city and this team, as well. The reconstruction is done; [I'm] cool with that. But I love Baltimore. Everybody should know that by now."

Jackson's new head coach is Jesse Minter, who coached under Harbaugh on the Ravens from 2017-20. Baltimore is coming off a 2025 season that saw it miss the playoffs and post a losing record for the first time since 2021.