Kelce Buys STEM Building in KC

3 hours ago

It didn't take long for Travis Kelce to invest some of his new money into his long-time community.

Friday night on Twitter – just two days ago after signing a 4-year, $57 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs – the superstar tight end announced that he had purchased a building in local Kansas City that he plans to transform into a STEM lab for inner-city teenagers.

"I am excited to announce that I am purchasing the building that will be the future home of the "Ignition Lab: Powered by 87&Running" – a co-working space where these teens will have the support, resources and opportunity to explore careers in STEM, launch their own entrepreneurial ventures and gain real-world experience."

The creation of the new STEM lab will be in conjunction with Kelce's 87&Running Foundation, whose mission is to "empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, stem, and the arts."

Explained Kelce:

"The vision is to give these teens in KC's underserved neighborhoods a safe haven. A place where they're exposed to interests and role models far beyond the field or court. Kids can't concentrate if they don't feel safe. They can't envision a career they've never heard of or learn a skill they've never been taught."

Kelce has two years left on his current contract, meaning he will spend a total of at least six more seasons in Kansas City. He dove into his decision to re-sign with the Chiefs on Friday.

"I made it pretty clear that I want to make Kansas City home for my entire career. Today, I was blessed to do that."

Now, the Cleveland Heights native is looking to give his second home a hometown feel for the kids inhabit it.

"As a kid I was mindful of how life looked different for everyone, but as a man I am profoundly aware of the difference in opportunity, exposure, and privilege I grew up with compared to others. Where you live, the situation you were born into or the color of your skin should have no impact on the dreams you can dream. 

"And it's a beautiful thing when a kid's dreams come true."

