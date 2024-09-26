National Football League
Kareem Hunt on return to Chiefs: 'I'm excited to shock the world'
Kareem Hunt on return to Chiefs: 'I'm excited to shock the world'

Sep. 26, 2024

Kareem Hunt is back for Act 2 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Signed to the practice squad last week in the wake of Chiefs starting running back Isiah Pacheco going on injured reserve due to a lower leg injury, Hunt has been elevated to the 53-man roster and is pumped to prove himself.

"I believe I'm very capable of that still [playing at a high level]," Hunt said on Wednesday, according to NFL.com. "I'm excited to go help shock the world and show them I've still got it."

Hunt spent the previous five seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2019-23). Last season, he rushed for 411 yards and nine touchdowns on 3.0 yards per carry.

Kansas City selected Hunt in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Toledo, and he hit the ground running in emphatic fashion. In his rookie season (2017), Hunt rushed for an NFL-high 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry, while also registering 53 receptions for 455 yards and three scores and earning a Pro Bowl nod.

In November 2018 (in the middle of his second NFL season), a video became public of Hunt assaulting a woman, who was accused of calling him a racial slur before the incident. Kansas City cut Hunt shortly after the video was released, with the franchise saying that the running back wasn't truthful about the situation with them.

Should Chiefs fans be worried about Travis Kelce?

As for Kansas City's current running back room, it has primarily leaned on Carson Steele with Pacheco out.

Hunt and the 3-0 Chiefs have a road matchup against the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

