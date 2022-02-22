National Football League Kansas City Chiefs release vet Anthony Hitchens, saving $8.4M 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs are already preparing for next season, releasing linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Tuesday.

The move will save the Chiefs roughly $8.4 million against their salary cap in 2022.

After joining the team in 2018, Hitchens played a pivotal role in helping the franchise reach four consecutive AFC Championship Games, including two Super Bowls and a Super Bowl win in 2020.

In four seasons with the franchise, Hitchens recorded 381 total tackles, including a career-high 135 in 2018.

"I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years," coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "He's as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him."

While the move may come as a surprise, it not only saves the Chiefs money but also opens up opportunities for young linebackers they have drafted in recent drafts.

Willie Gay and Nick Bolton are two linebackers that the Chiefs selected in the second round of the 2020 and 2021 NFL Drafts, and now they will get the opportunity to step up in place of the veteran Hitchens.

For Hitchens, there figures to be a market for the 29-year-old, who has played eight seasons in the NFL and has amassed 685 career tackles, while also proving he can be a viable member of a contending team.

