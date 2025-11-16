National Football League
Josh Jacobs (Knee), Jordan Love (Shoulder) Exit During Packers vs. Giants
National Football League

Josh Jacobs (Knee), Jordan Love (Shoulder) Exit During Packers vs. Giants

Updated Nov. 16, 2025 2:04 p.m. ET

Running back Josh Jacobs and quarterback Jordan Love left the Green Bay Packers' Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants, although one came back relatively quickly.

Love left the game late in the first quarter due to a left shoulder injury but returned in the second quarter, while Jacobs suffered a knee injury. Love struggled in the first quarter, going just 1-for-4 for minus-1 yard before exiting. He did have two scrambles for seven yards.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis took over for Love in the middle of a 62-yard touchdown drive that ended with a one-yard score to wide receiver Christian Watson. Willis went 2-for-2 for six yards with a 16-yard scramble.

Jacobs was announced as questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Packers were leaning heavily on Jacobs in the run game early with seven carries for 40 yards before his exit. Emanuel Wilson took over as the Packers' lead back.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

