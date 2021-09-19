Buffalo Bills Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills bounce back with big win against Miami Dolphins 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It wasn't entirely pretty, but Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills bounced back in a big way to avoid the dreaded 0-2 hole to start the season.

Allen & Co. pitched a 35-0 shutout against the Miami Dolphins, the biggest win the franchise has enjoyed against the Dolphins to date.

In doing so, the Bills extended their winning streak against Miami to six consecutive games for the first time since 1987-89.

Coming into the season, less than 12% of teams that finished winless after two weeks have made the postseason since the field expanded to 12 teams in 1990.

With an expanded regular season for 2021, perhaps 0-2 won't be quite the death blow it has been for decades, but the pressure was on in Buffalo regardless.

Coming off of a 23-16 loss in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers , the Bills dropping a game against an AFC East rival could have made for dark days in upstate New York.

They started off well enough Sunday, scoring touchdowns on their opening two possessions. First, running back Devin Singletary rumbled 46 yards to get the Bills up 7-0. Then, after Buffalo's defense forced a turnover on downs, Allen found his favorite target, Stefon Diggs, for a 5-yard score.

When Dolphins starting QB Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of the game by a rib injury, it looked as though the rout was on.

But things got a bit screwy for the Bills after they took a 14-0 lead. On Buffalo's ensuing possession, running back Zack Moss coughed up the football around midfield.

The slapstick on that play embodied the remainder of the first half for both teams. Following the fumble, Buffalo's second-half possessions resulted in, in order: a punt, an interception, a punt, a punt, a missed field goal.

Fortunately for Buffalo, the Dolphins were even more haphazard on offense, with four turnovers (one fumble, one interception and two on downs) in the first half.

Whatever Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at halftime seemed to work, however.

On the opening possession of the second half, Allen marched the Bills 60 yards in 3:12 to put Buffalo up 21-0. Meanwhile, Buffalo's defense continued to stifle backup QB Jacoby Brissett and the shorthanded Dolphins.

En route to finding his footing against Miami, Allen joined some Bills royalty. In his 45th career start for Buffalo, Allen reached the career milestone of 10,000 passing yards, a feat Bills legend Jim Kelly also happened to accomplish in his 45th career start.

Moss made up for his earlier miscue with two second-half touchdowns as Buffalo wound up cruising to a relatively comfortable victory.

There were concerns about Allen and the Bills' offense early, though, especially given Allen's MVP-level 2020 season.

Despite the final score, Allen still didn't have the most eye-popping game.

The 25-year-old quarterback's final stat line read 17-for-33 for 179 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 75.2 passer rating.

Although it's tough to poke holes in a 35-0 shellacking, Allen's less-than-convincing showing will likely have some Buffalo fans tempering their celebrations.

Nevertheless, the Bills did what they needed to do to get back to .500. Now they can turn their attention to next week's date with the Washington Football Team and the opportunity to secure a winning record on the season.

