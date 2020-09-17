National Football League
Joe Buck Joins Father in HOF

2 hours ago

Little did Joe Buck know, Thursday night would become a night he would never forget. 

President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame David Baker announced at halftime of Thursday Night Football that legendary sportscaster Joe Buck would join his father, fellow legendary sportscaster Jack Buck, in the Hall.

Buck was left speechless after the announcement.

"I don't even know what to say. I feel like – what? This is unbelievable." 

Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson congratulated Buck after the annoucement.

Buck is a Sports Emmy Award-winner who has spent decades as a play-by-play announcer for FOX, lending his talents to both the NFL and MLB.

In 1994, at age 25, he became the youngest man to broadcast the Sunday slate of NFL games.

Buck has announced six Super Bowls and has called every World Series except two since 1996 – Bob Costas called the Fall Classic in 1997 and 1999.

Colin Cowherd sent his congratulations to Buck via Twitter.

Jack Buck spent nearly 50 years in the broadcast booth for the St. Louis Cardinals, and he covered 17 World Series and eight Super Bowls.

He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and the Radio Hall of Fame.

Baker has made a habit of surprising Hall of Famers on television. It was in January that he shocked FOX NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson on-air, informing him that he would be inducted into the Hall.

