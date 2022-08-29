National Football League Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to restructured deal to stay with 49ers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco isn't over yet.

The 49ers agreed to a restructured, one-year contract with their longtime starting quarterback Monday, ESPN and the NFL Network reported. The move came as a bit of a surprise, as the club announced in the offseason that Trey Lance would be its 2022 starter.

Garoppolo's new deal has a base salary of $6.5 million (down from $24.2 million in the previous contract) and has incentives that could allow him to make nearly $10 million more, per the NFL Network. The deal contains a no-trade and no-tag clause, meaning Garoppolo will be assured of staying with the 49ers all season.

The 49ers had been trying to find a trade partner for Garoppolo, but that market effectually dried in the spring, as Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery on his throwing arm and several teams filled their QB1 vacancies via free agency and the draft. His $24.2 million base salary for this season, $26.9 million cap hit and $2 million dead cap hit all but assured San Francisco would cut him by Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline.

Garoppolo, 30, has completed 67.7% of his passes for 11,852 yards, 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions over eight NFL seasons. He backed up Tom Brady with the New England Patriots in his first three seasons before the Pats traded him to the 49ers in 2017.

In five seasons with San Francisco, Garoppolo quarterbacked the team to Super Bowl LIV (a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs) and the 2022 NFC Championship Game (falling 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams). When healthy, he has been a solid performer, but he suffered a torn ACL and missed 13 games in the 2018 season, and he played only six games in 2020 because of a high-ankle sprain.

Garoppolo completed 301 of 441 passes for 3,810 yards, 20 TDs and 12 interceptions last season for the Niners.

