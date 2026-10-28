Jets vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 8

The Las Vegas Raiders will visit the New York Jets on Sunday in a Week 8 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Jets vs. Raiders at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 1.

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Raiders @ Jets Odds

Moneyline

Jets: -122

Raiders: +102

Spread

Jets -1.5: -108

Raiders +1.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 45.5: -102

Under 45.5: -118

Raiders @ Jets Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Raiders have lost four straight, allowing an NFL-worst 35.8 points and 416.5 total yards per game since Week 4.

Las Vegas has allowed at least 27 points in five straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Geno Smith ranks third in the NFL in completion percentage (70.0%) and seventh in passer rating (105.2), with 10 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.

Jets rookie Omar Cooper Jr. has topped 100 receiving yards with a touchdown in each of his last two games, totaling 218 yards in that span.

The Jets have 19 sacks, tied for seventh in the NFL. Rookie David Bailey leads the team with 5.5, including four in their two wins.

The Pick: Jets ML

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