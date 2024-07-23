National Football League Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick to reportedly hold out from training camp Published Jul. 23, 2024 9:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After skipping mandatory minicamp, Haason Reddick will also sit out the start of training camp with his new team.

Reddick is holding out from New York Jets camp as he's still seeking an extension, ESPN reported Tuesday. The Jets traded for the standout edge rusher in April, giving up a conditional 2026 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles that could become a second-round selection.

Reddick, who turns 30 in September, is set to make $14.5 million this season as he enters the final year of a three-year, $45 million pact he signed in 2022. His $15 million average annual salary is tied for 19th among edge rushers, per OverTheCap.

Earlier this offseason, Reddick was absent for organized team activities (OTAs) before skipping mandatory minicamp in June. He'll be fined $50,000 for each day of training camp he misses, per the collective bargaining agreement. The Jets also have the option to fine Reddick more than $100,000 for missing minicamp.

At that time, coach Robert Saleh didn't seem concerned about Reddick's absence.

"The guy is a great dude," Saleh told reporters in June. "He's played at a high level at multiple places. He's a pro and seasoned vet. He's the last guy I'm worried about."

When the Jets traded for Reddick, they had just lost emerging edge rusher Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free agency. Reddick has consistently been among the game's best pass rushers recently. He has recorded at least 11 sacks in each of the past four years, including a 16-sack season in 2022. He also had 11 sacks in 2023.

The Jets' decision to trade a future draft pick for Reddick was another signal that they're going all-in while they have Aaron Rodgers. They signed veteran offensive tackle and former Dallas Cowboys star Tyron Smith in free agency. They also added former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams.

Veteran Jets players report to training camp on Tuesday. Their first practice is scheduled for Thursday.

