National Football League
Jets debut throwback uniforms paying homage to 'New York Sack Exchange'
National Football League

Jets debut throwback uniforms paying homage to 'New York Sack Exchange'

Published Jul. 24, 2023 12:45 p.m. ET

When Aaron Rodgers makes his New York Jets regular-season debut on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills, he'll do so in a throwback uniform.

The Jets are bringing back their early 1980s white uniform and retro fighter jet logo for two primetime home games this season, the team announced Sunday. The jerseys are meant to evoke the era of the "New York Sack Exchange," when a fearsome Jets defensive front led by linemen Mark Gastineau and Joe Klecko powered the team's success, including a run to the 1982 AFC Championship Game. 

Klecko is a 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and will be enshrined the weekend after the Jets face the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 to kick off the NFL preseason. Gastineau is the team's all-time sacks leader with 107.5.

The Jets will wear the throwback uniforms during two marquee early-season matchups, against the defending AFC East-champion Bills on Monday Night Football to open the season, and against the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

MetLife Stadium will also get the throwback treatment for those games with the old logo at midfield, team owner Woody Johnson announced. The field usually has a generic NFL logo in the middle as the Jets and New York Giants share the stadium.

The Jets are entering their most anticipated season in years after the blockbuster offseason trade for four-time NFL MVP Rodgers, who elevates the team's QB play and complements a young, talented core of skill-position players. Fans (and some players themselves) who were already excited for the upcoming season appear even more so after seeing the jerseys.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers
Sauce Gardner
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Michael Jordan's sale of Charlotte Hornets reportedly approved by NBA

Michael Jordan's sale of Charlotte Hornets reportedly approved by NBA

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes