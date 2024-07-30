Jets coach Robert Saleh's instincts are to not play Aaron Rodgers during preseason
Aaron Rodgers' next snap in a game for the New York Jets might be the season opener.
Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday his "instinct" is to keep the 40-year-old quarterback on the sideline for all three of the Jets' preseason games this summer. But Saleh also left open the possibility of Rodgers playing in the finale against the Giants on Aug. 24.
Rodgers hasn't played since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into last year's season opener.
"We haven't really talked about it," Saleh said after practice. "My instinct right now as I stand here is we'll see. ... My instinct is no, but I want to leave it open. That third game is the one where we're deciding.
"He definitely won't play in the first two, but the discussion on the third one we haven't quite had yet."
Rodgers typically didn't play in the preseason during his last couple of years in Green Bay. But he played in two series in the Jets' finale last summer against the Giants, throwing a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on his last snap. Rodgers asked to play in that game to use it as a final tune-up for the regular season.
The Jets will have one joint practice against each of their preseason opponents — Washington, Carolina and the Giants — and Saleh sees a lot of value in those for players preparing for the regular season.
"Those preseason practices are so game-like," Saleh said. "The only difference is you're not tackling. And so we feel comfortable that we're getting the reps we need, the game-like reps we need in a controlled environment."
The Jets open the regular season in San Francisco against the defending NFC champion 49ers on Sept. 9 on "Monday Night Football."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Madden 99 Club: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey joins Tyreek Hill in club
2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game odds: How to bet Texans-Bears
Aaron Rodgers angry at sloppy Jets offense after being stepped on in practice
-
Texans' Denico Autry suspended 6 games for violating NFL's drug policy
Jason Kelce recruited by rugby star as US Olympic women's team's super fan
Patrick Mahomes, Kadarius Toney and Xavier Worthy debut Chiefs' quadruple-pass play
-
Caleb Williams favored to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, McCarthy falls
Highest-paid NFL QBs: Where does Patrick Mahomes rank after recent deals?
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
-
Madden 99 Club: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey joins Tyreek Hill in club
2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game odds: How to bet Texans-Bears
Aaron Rodgers angry at sloppy Jets offense after being stepped on in practice
-
Texans' Denico Autry suspended 6 games for violating NFL's drug policy
Jason Kelce recruited by rugby star as US Olympic women's team's super fan
Patrick Mahomes, Kadarius Toney and Xavier Worthy debut Chiefs' quadruple-pass play
-
Caleb Williams favored to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, McCarthy falls
Highest-paid NFL QBs: Where does Patrick Mahomes rank after recent deals?
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch