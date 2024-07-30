National Football League
Jets coach Robert Saleh's instincts are to not play Aaron Rodgers during preseason
Jets coach Robert Saleh's instincts are to not play Aaron Rodgers during preseason

Updated Jul. 30, 2024 5:48 p.m. ET

Aaron Rodgers' next snap in a game for the New York Jets might be the season opener.

Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday his "instinct" is to keep the 40-year-old quarterback on the sideline for all three of the Jets' preseason games this summer. But Saleh also left open the possibility of Rodgers playing in the finale against the Giants on Aug. 24.

Rodgers hasn't played since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into last year's season opener.

"We haven't really talked about it," Saleh said after practice. "My instinct right now as I stand here is we'll see. ... My instinct is no, but I want to leave it open. That third game is the one where we're deciding.

"He definitely won't play in the first two, but the discussion on the third one we haven't quite had yet."

Rodgers typically didn't play in the preseason during his last couple of years in Green Bay. But he played in two series in the Jets' finale last summer against the Giants, throwing a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on his last snap. Rodgers asked to play in that game to use it as a final tune-up for the regular season.

The Jets will have one joint practice against each of their preseason opponents — Washington, Carolina and the Giants — and Saleh sees a lot of value in those for players preparing for the regular season.

"Those preseason practices are so game-like," Saleh said. "The only difference is you're not tackling. And so we feel comfortable that we're getting the reps we need, the game-like reps we need in a controlled environment."

The Jets open the regular season in San Francisco against the defending NFC champion 49ers on Sept. 9 on "Monday Night Football."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

