Jets' Aaron Rodgers reportedly unlikely to play again in 2023

While Aaron Rodgers ' 21-day practice window opened this week, the New York Jets may not actually see him under center again this season.

Rodgers is unlikely to play again this season, especially if the Jets (4-7) are eliminated from playoff contention, NFL Network reported on Sunday morning.

If Rodgers returned when his practice window concluded — roughly three months after suffering an Achilles tear — he'd presumably start for the Jets against the Washington Commanders , Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots . The report mentioned it's possible that Rodgers could serve as an emergency quarterback if needed.

Why Aaron Rodgers’ return this season doesn’t make sense for the Jets

Rodgers, who recently turned 40, suffered what appeared to be a season-ending Achilles tear on New York's first possession of the season. Zach Wilson had been New York's starting quarterback through Week 11, but he was recently benched for Tim Boyle , who's making his second consecutive start in Week 13 when the Jets host the 5-6 Atlanta Falcons ( 1 p.m. ET and can be viewed on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

In the meantime, Rodgers can remain a ticket salesman for the Jets.

