National Football League Ja'Marr Chase makes history, plus ten more incredible stats from Week 5 Updated Oct. 7, 2024 1:57 a.m. ET

The fifth week of the NFL is nearly in the books, with just one game left to play. Several players had incredible performances, along with surprising results from multiple teams.

Arguably the most impressive performance of the week came from Ja'Marr Chase, who dominated in a thriller between the Bengals and Ravens.

With a 70-yard touchdown catch, he became the first player in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to have 10 career touchdown receptions of 60+ yards before turning 25 years old. Harlon Hill (1954-62) is the only other player in NFL history who has 10 such touchdown catches before turning 25.

Joe Burrow is responsible for nine of those ten receptions, making them the sixth quarterback-receiver duo to have nine touchdown completions of 60+ yards.

They join Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, Steve Young and Jerry Rice, Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson, Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr., and Eli Manning and Victor Cruz.

Chase wasn't the only one to have a spectacular game this weekend. FOX Sports Research broke down ten more eye-opening nuggets for you. Let's take a look.

1. Jaguars go big

Jacksonville's offense looked to come alive this week, with Tank Bigsby recording a 65-yard touchdown run and Brian Thomas Jr. taking one to the house for an 85-yard score. That made the Jaguars the first team since the 49ers in 1976 to have both an 85-yard touchdown reception and a 65-yard rushing touchdown in the same game.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry each put on a show against Cincinnati to squeak out a 41-38 win in overtime. Henry became the 10th player in NFL history to reach 100 total touchdowns in his first nine seasons, and also became the fifth player in NFL history to reach 10,000 rush yards and 100 scrimmage touchdowns in their first 125 career games (Adrian Peterson, LaDainian Tomlinson, Emmitt Smith, Jim Brown).

At 30 years old, he joined Curtis Martin and Priest Holmes as the only players age 30 or older with 500 rush yards and five rushing scores in the first five games of a season.

Jackson also extended one of his own records, notching his sixth career game with four passing touchdowns and 50 rushing yards. Cam Newton has the next most with three, followed by Aaron Rodgers and Mike Vick with two each.

Jackson and Henry have a combined 935 rush yards this season— the most by a quaterback-running back duo through the first five games of the season in NFL history.

3. Josh Allen nuggets

Despite losing 23-20 in a nail-biter against the Texans, Josh Allen joined Cam Newton as the only players in NFL history with 175 pass touchdowns and 50 rushing touchdowns in a career. The Bills trailed 17-3 at halftime in this game and 21-3 at halftime last week against the Ravens, which marked the first time Buffalo has trailed by double-digits at halftime in back-to-back games with Josh Allen starting at quarterback in both outings.

4. Fine wine Flacco

Dating back to last season, Joe Flacco is now the fourth quarterback in NFL history to have seven consecutive games with two or more touchdown passes at age 38 or older. He joins Tom Brady who did it twice (2020, 2015), Peyton Manning (2014), and Warren Moon (1995).

5. Nix makes history

Bo Nix did something that not even Hall of Famer John Elway did. Leading Denver to a 34-18 win against Las Vegas, he became the first Broncos rookie quarterback ever to win three consecutive starts. The win snapped an eight game losing streak for the Broncos against the Raiders. Nix's completion percentage (70.4%), touchdown passes (two) and passer rating (117.2) were all the highest marks of his short NFL career.

6. 49ers collapse

San Francisco headed into the fourth quarter of their game against Arizona with a 23-13 lead. In the Kyle Shanahan era, the 49ers were 38-0 all-time when up by 10+ points after three quarters in the regular season. Kyler Murray and company had other ideas, as they managed to outscore San Francisco 11-0 in the fourth quarter for a 24-23 victory. The win snapped a four game losing streak for the Cardinals against the 49ers.

7. Commanders keep rolling

The Commanders became the first team since at least 1950 to score 150 points in their first five games of the season while starting the same rookie quarterback in all five games.

Jayden Daniels has 300 rushing yards this season— the most by a quarterback in their first five career games since the 1970 merger. He also joined Kyler Murray and Robert Griffin III as the only players in NFL history with 1,000 pass yards and 200 rushing yards in their first five career games. The former Heisman Trophy winner is the only player ever to eclipse 1000 pass yards and 250 rush yards in their first five games.

8. Ball hawk McKinney

Xavier McKinney has recorded an interception in all five games for the Packers this season, becoming the first player since the merger to intercept a pass in each of his first five career games with a team. Trevon Diggs most notably did this in 2021, but it was not his first season with Dallas when he did so.

9. 100-yard touchdowns

Seattle's Rayshawn Jenkins recovered a fumble for a 102-yard touchdown today and Pat Surtain II returned an interception for a 100-yard touchdown. That was the first time in NFL history that there have been multiple defensive touchdowns of 100+ yards in the same day (or in the same week).

10. Nico Collins and T.J. Watt join elite company

Against the Bills, Nico Collins joined Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins as the only players in Texans history to reach 500 receiving yards in the first five games of the season. Later on in the day, T.J. Watt recorded his 100th career sack in his 109th game— the second fewest games needed to reach the century mark in career sacks (Reggie White- 96 games).

