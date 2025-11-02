Jaguars' Cam Little Sets New NFL Record With 68-yard Field Goal

The year of the kicker was just taken to the next level.

History was made at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, when Jaguars kicker Cam Little easily made a 68-yard field goal with four seconds left in the first half of their matchup against the Raiders. The kick cut the Raiders' lead to 6-3 at the time.

Jaguars' Cam Little drills NFL RECORD 68-yard FG vs. Raiders

Little had made 10-of-14 field goals this season before Sunday's game, but he had some trouble from distance. He was only 1-of-3 on kicks that were 50 yards or longer.

However, Little made a 70-yard kick in the preseason that would've set the record for the longest field goal made in NFL history. Preseason stats don't count toward the NFL record book, though, so Little's kick was simply reduced to a fun highlight from an exhibition game.

This time around, there aren't any technicalities to take away from Little's made field goal. He broke the previous record by two yards, which was set by former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in 2021. That 66-yard kick helped the Ravens win a game over the Lions at the buzzer.

Prior to Sunday, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin were each tied for the second-longest made field goal in NFL history. Both kickers made 65-yarders, with McLaughlin's kick in Week 4 setting the record for the longest made field goal ever in an outdoor environment.

Aubrey also has a 64-yard field goal with Matt Prater (2013) that's now tied for the fifth-longest field goal made in NFL history. Aubrey's 64-yard field goal came earlier this season.

Seven players have kicked a 63-yard field goal, and seven others have made a 62-yarder.

With his 68-yarder, Little is the sixth kicker this season to have made a field goal of at least 60 yards this season. He's also the 22nd kicker in the league to have made a field goal of at least 55 yards this season.