Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Jaguars will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

*All games listed in ET

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.: L

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — vs. Atlanta Falcons (in London), 9:30 a.m.: W

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — vs. Buffalo Bills (in London), 9:30 a.m.: L

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.: W

Week 7 (Thursday, Oct. 19)— at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29)— at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.: L

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Monday, Dec. 4) — vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17)— vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 18 (TBD) — at Tennessee Titans, TBD: W

Final record: 10-7

The scheduling gods were kind to the Jaguars. Their toughest opponents on paper — Chiefs (Week 2), Bills (Week 5), 49ers (Week 10), Bengals (Week 13) and Ravens (Week 15) — are reasonably spread out. Their toughest prime-time opponents (Bengals, Ravens) are at home. They get the Bills at a neutral site in London, where their fan base is strong. They also have the 49ers at home. This is a schedule favorable for Jacksonville’s chances of repeating as AFC South champions.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

