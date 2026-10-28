How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Minnesota Vikings visit the Detroit Lions in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The NFL's best defense meets one of its best offenses at Ford Field. Minnesota is 6-0 and holds the NFC's No. 1 seed, and it allows 12.3 points per game, the fewest in the league. Detroit is third in the NFC North and scores 30.7, second only to Buffalo.

The Vikings beat Indianapolis 16-10 in Week 7 and are 3-0 on the road, and their plus-7 turnover margin leads the NFL. Detroit is 3-0 at home and came out of its bye with a 20-17 win over Green Bay, though its defense allows 27.5 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Minnesota is 6-0 without asking Kyler Murray to carry the offense. The Vikings throw for 162 yards per game, and his value has been protecting the ball, with no interceptions in 91 attempts since Week 3. In Detroit, he faces one of the toughest pass rushes he has seen this season, a Lions front with 21 sacks, tied for No. 2 in the NFL.

That makes his legs as important as his arm. Murray has 132 rushing yards in five starts, and getting out of the pocket is his best answer when Detroit gets home. The Lions allow more passing yards than any team, so there's room to push the ball downfield when he has time. The first few third downs will show whether Minnesota can stay patient or has to open things up.

Dallas Turner has six sacks, tied for No. 3 in the NFL, and he has at least a half sack in four of his past five games. Detroit's line has allowed only 12 sacks, a top 10 mark, so the Vikings' best pass rusher meets one of the better protection units in the league.

The Lions throw 37.2 passes per game, which gives Turner plenty of dropbacks to work with. Goff has not thrown an interception, so pressure is the main way Minnesota can disrupt this offense, and Turner forced a fumble against Miami in Week 4. His snaps against Detroit's tackles on third down are the matchup to watch.

Detroit's passing game leads the NFL at 282 yards per game, and Jared Goff has thrown 223 passes without an interception. Minnesota allows 155 passing yards per game, No. 2 in the league, and has seven interceptions.

Goff's ball security is the matchup. Minnesota leads the NFL with a plus-7 turnover margin and allows 12.3 points per game, the fewest in the league, so the Vikings win by taking the ball away and making offenses earn every point. Watch whether Goff stays patient against a defense built for exactly that.

Jahmyr Gibbs has 267 rushing yards over his past two games, and his 620 on the season rank No. 4 in the NFL. Minnesota allows 98 rushing yards per game, a top 10 mark.

Detroit's run game is what keeps Goff out of long passing downs against a defense that thrives on turnovers. Gibbs has also caught 32 of 40 targets, and his work in space gives the Lions a second way to attack Minnesota's front. His share of the early-down touches is the number to track.

Vikings vs. Lions Odds

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