National Football League
How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars
National Football League

How to Watch Texans vs. Jaguars: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 18, 2026 1:27 a.m. ET

The Houston Texans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET from Wembley Stadium in London. The Jaguars are 4-1 and lead the AFC South, and the Texans are 1-4.

Jacksonville beat Philadelphia 19-17 in London in Week 5. Cam Little hit a 57-yard field goal to win it after the Eagles went ahead 17-16 with eight seconds left. Bhayshul Tuten ran 22 times for 72 yards.

Houston beat Tennessee 26-3 in Week 5 for its first win of the season. Ka’imi Fairbairn made four field goals, and Jaylin Noel caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud. The Texans acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from Arizona on the same day.

The Jaguars are 2.5-point favorites over the Texans, with a total of 42.5 and a moneyline of -149 for the Jaguars and +125 for the Texans.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Texans vs. Jaguars

Players To Watch

Houston is 1-4 even though C.J. Stroud has thrown 185 passes without an interception. He has 1,402 yards and 6 touchdowns, and the Texans' 261.8 passing yards per game rank sixth in the NFL. Houston beat Tennessee 26-3 on Oct. 11.

Jacksonville allows 63.8 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL, and the Texans average 79.0 on the ground at 3.4 yards per carry, bottom five. Houston will have to throw, and that puts the work on Stroud.

With Nico Collins listed out with a hamstring injury on Oct. 13, Dalton Schultz has the most catches of any Texan, 24 on 31 targets for 244 yards in five games. His 106 yards after the catch lead the team, and his 77.4 percent catch rate is the best among Texans with 20 or more targets.

Jacksonville has 6 interceptions, fourth in the NFL, so Schultz's short, high-percentage throws give Houston its safest way to move the ball. With Collins out, his 31 targets, tied with Hutchinson for the team high, point to where the ball goes.

Jacksonville is 4-1, and Parker Washington leads the team in targets (35), receiving yards (352) and touchdowns (4), with 22 catches. The next-closest Jaguar, Strange, has 26 targets. He had 124 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 19-17 win over Philadelphia on Oct. 11.

Houston's 18.0 sacks rank second in the NFL, which puts a premium on quick, early throws to Washington. Jacksonville averages 28.6 pass attempts per game, bottom 10, so each of those throws has to count.

Jacksonville's backfield belongs to Bhayshul Tuten right now: he had a career-high 22 carries on Oct. 11 and has 82 carries for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns this season, a 4.3 average. Rodriguez is next with 28 carries.

Houston allows 78.4 rushing yards per game, third in the NFL, so Tuten will find yards in small pieces. A run game that gains four yards a carry keeps the third-down offense, fifth in the NFL at 45.9 percent, in manageable spots.

Texans vs. Jaguars Odds

Learn more about the Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Eagles Make Roster Decision On QB Jalen Hurts In Wake Of Blood Clot

Eagles Make Roster Decision On QB Jalen Hurts In Wake Of Blood Clot

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update

    Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update

    NFL Trending Image: What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?

    What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?

    NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

    2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

  2. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Notre Dame-BYU, Jets-Patriots

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Notre Dame-BYU, Jets-Patriots

    NFL Trending Image: Packers RB Josh Jacobs To Be Removed From Commissioner Exempt List, Eligible for Week 7

    Packers RB Josh Jacobs To Be Removed From Commissioner Exempt List, Eligible for Week 7

    NFL Trending Image: Does Anyone Actually Want To Win NFC (L)East? Predicting NFL's New Worst Division

    Does Anyone Actually Want To Win NFC (L)East? Predicting NFL's New Worst Division

  3. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Clear No. 1? Vikings Have All-Time Defense?

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Clear No. 1? Vikings Have All-Time Defense?

    NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Which Team Would Tom Brady Most Want To Play For? Can Brock Purdy Win Super Bowl?

    #AskTom: Which Team Would Tom Brady Most Want To Play For? Can Brock Purdy Win Super Bowl?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 6 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Cowboys-Chiefs Teaser

    2026 NFL Week 6 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Cowboys-Chiefs Teaser

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update
Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update
NFL Trending Image: What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?
What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?
NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?
2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Ravens vs. Browns on FOX One Watch Ravens vs. BrownsWatch Bears vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Bears vs. FalconsWatch Saints vs. Giants on FOX One Watch Saints vs. GiantsWatch Titans vs. Colts on FOX One Watch Titans vs. ColtsWatch Cardinals vs. Rams on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs. RamsWatch Ohio State vs. Indiana on FOX One Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes