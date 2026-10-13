How to Watch Texans vs. Jaguars: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Houston Texans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET from Wembley Stadium in London. The Jaguars are 4-1 and lead the AFC South, and the Texans are 1-4.

Jacksonville beat Philadelphia 19-17 in London in Week 5. Cam Little hit a 57-yard field goal to win it after the Eagles went ahead 17-16 with eight seconds left. Bhayshul Tuten ran 22 times for 72 yards.

Houston beat Tennessee 26-3 in Week 5 for its first win of the season. Ka’imi Fairbairn made four field goals, and Jaylin Noel caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud. The Texans acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from Arizona on the same day.

The Jaguars are 2.5-point favorites over the Texans, with a total of 42.5 and a moneyline of -149 for the Jaguars and +125 for the Texans.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Texans vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

TV: NFL Network

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Houston is 1-4 even though C.J. Stroud has thrown 185 passes without an interception. He has 1,402 yards and 6 touchdowns, and the Texans' 261.8 passing yards per game rank sixth in the NFL. Houston beat Tennessee 26-3 on Oct. 11.

Jacksonville allows 63.8 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL, and the Texans average 79.0 on the ground at 3.4 yards per carry, bottom five. Houston will have to throw, and that puts the work on Stroud.

With Nico Collins listed out with a hamstring injury on Oct. 13, Dalton Schultz has the most catches of any Texan, 24 on 31 targets for 244 yards in five games. His 106 yards after the catch lead the team, and his 77.4 percent catch rate is the best among Texans with 20 or more targets.

Jacksonville has 6 interceptions, fourth in the NFL, so Schultz's short, high-percentage throws give Houston its safest way to move the ball. With Collins out, his 31 targets, tied with Hutchinson for the team high, point to where the ball goes.

Jacksonville is 4-1, and Parker Washington leads the team in targets (35), receiving yards (352) and touchdowns (4), with 22 catches. The next-closest Jaguar, Strange, has 26 targets. He had 124 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 19-17 win over Philadelphia on Oct. 11.

Houston's 18.0 sacks rank second in the NFL, which puts a premium on quick, early throws to Washington. Jacksonville averages 28.6 pass attempts per game, bottom 10, so each of those throws has to count.

Jacksonville's backfield belongs to Bhayshul Tuten right now: he had a career-high 22 carries on Oct. 11 and has 82 carries for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns this season, a 4.3 average. Rodriguez is next with 28 carries.

Houston allows 78.4 rushing yards per game, third in the NFL, so Tuten will find yards in small pieces. A run game that gains four yards a carry keeps the third-down offense, fifth in the NFL at 45.9 percent, in manageable spots.

Texans vs. Jaguars Odds

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