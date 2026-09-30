National Football League
how to watch steelers vs browns
National Football League

How to Watch Steelers vs. Browns: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Oct. 1, 2026 9:47 a.m. ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH.

Both teams are entering at 2-1 through three games this season.

Pittsburgh has controlled the ball efficiently early, posting a plus-2 turnover margin while averaging 303.3 total yards per game, a mix of 207.7 passing yards and 95.7 rushing yards.

Cleveland's offense has been more modest by comparison, averaging 266 total yards per game with 178.3 passing and 87.7 rushing, while converting just 30.6 percent of its third-down chances.

The Steelers are 2.5-point favorites over the Browns.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Browns

  • When: Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH
  • Stream: Amazon Prime Video
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Pittsburgh's backfield workload has shifted squarely to Warren, and Sunday showed why. He turned 17 carries into 127 rushing yards against Cincinnati and added 3 catches for 49 more, 176 total yards in one afternoon, with Rico Dowdle still sidelined by a toe injury after missing Monday's walkthrough.

Warren carries that volume into Thursday night at Huntington Bank Field, where Cleveland's defense will make stopping the run its first priority.

Cleveland's secondary could be without Grant Delpit and Tyson Campbell Thursday night, and Pittsburgh has a receiver ready to take advantage of the openings. Pittman caught just 2 of 5 targets for 16 yards against Cincinnati, but he played 45 of 62 offensive snaps, 72.3 percent, second among Pittsburgh wide receivers behind DK Metcalf. He enters Thursday night questionable with a foot injury after a limited practice week.

The Steelers already lead the NFL in yards after catch with 409, and Pittman's snap share puts him in position to keep adding to that total.

Cleveland's offense has been uneven through the first month, and Boston's ability to create in the fourth quarter has stood out. He caught 2 passes for 41 yards and added a two-point conversion against Carolina, both receptions coming after halftime, and he now has 9 catches for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 targets through 3 games.

Every possession against Pittsburgh figures to be a fight for field position, and Boston's chunk-play ability carries more weight in a game like that.

Cleveland still needs someone to finish drives, and Fannin has become that answer. He caught 7 of 9 targets for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns against Carolina, and over his last 2 games he has stacked 12 catches for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 targets as Deshaun Watson leans on him in the red zone.

The Browns have managed just 587 receiving yards through 3 games, the sixth fewest in the league, and 46 first downs, the fourth fewest, making Fannin one of the offense's few consistent answers heading into Pittsburgh.

Steelers vs. Browns Odds

Learn more about the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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