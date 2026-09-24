How to Watch Ravens vs. Cowboys: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Baltimore Ravens meet the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 27, 2026 from Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro. Dallas beat Washington in Week 2 and Baltimore dropped their game to New Orleans.

Baltimore averages 409 yards and 29 points per game with 155 rushing yards per game. Dallas converts a league-best 68.2 percent of third downs and allows 24 points per game.

Baltimore has 5 sacks and Dallas has 2 sacks. Dallas allows 173.5 rushing yards per game and Baltimore has allowed 46 completions on 70 targets.

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

TV: CBS

Stream : Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Dallas leads the NFL with six passing touchdowns through two games, and Prescott has thrown every one of them while piling up 454 yards. His Week 2 line against Washington was about as clean as it gets: 26 of 31 for 279 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions and 26 rushing yards on top of it.

Baltimore's defense has picked up five sacks in two games, more pressure than Dallas has had to handle in the pocket so far this season. The Cowboys have countered by staying efficient on third down, converting at a league-best 68.2 percent clip, and that rhythm is what keeps this offense out of trouble against a defense looking to get after Prescott early.

Dallas has recorded just two sacks in two games, and Baltimore's offense has made teams pay for that kind of patience in the pocket. Jackson has 559 passing yards, two touchdown passes, 74 rushing yards and a rushing score through two weeks, numbers that have helped the Ravens average 409 yards and 29 points per game.

Dallas is also allowing 24 points per game so far, the highest total either defense in this game has given up. Jackson's ability to create outside of structure is exactly the kind of thing that adds to totals like that.

Lamb reeled in eight of nine targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2 against Washington, pushing his season totals to 13 catches, 197 yards and three touchdowns through two games.

Baltimore's defense has allowed 46 completions on 70 targets so far, a volume of throws that plays right into Lamb's usage as Dallas' top target. The Cowboys already lead the league in receiving touchdowns, and Lamb accounts for three of them.

Baltimore's ground game has carried its offense early, and Henry is the reason. He's rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries through two games, helping the Ravens average 155 rushing yards per game, fourth-most in the league.

Dallas has allowed 173.5 rushing yards per game to open the season. That profile lines up well for a Ravens offense that leans on Henry to keep drives on schedule and keep Jackson out of predictable passing situations.

Ravens vs. Cowboys Odds

Learn more about the Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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