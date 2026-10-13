How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Baltimore Ravens visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens are 4-1 and lead the AFC North, and the Browns are 3-2.

Baltimore beat Atlanta 30-23 in overtime in Week 5 without Lamar Jackson, who was out with a sprained left ankle. Tyler Huntley started in his place, and Tyler Loop made all three of his field goals, two of them from 51 yards. Jackson is "definitely doing better," according to head coach Jesse Minter, and his practice participation this week will determine whether he or Huntley starts against Cleveland.

Cleveland lost 17-12 to the Jets in Week 5, a game in which Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times. Watson completed 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards, and the Browns had come from behind in the fourth quarter in each of the previous three weeks. Andre Szmyt made both of his field-goal tries and has made all 10 this season.

The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites over the Browns, with a total of 41.5 and a moneyline of -229 for the Ravens and +188 for the Browns.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Derrick Henry has 113 of Baltimore’s 162 carries and seven rushing touchdowns, and Lamar Jackson is out with an ankle injury. Henry averages 22.6 carries per game for 476 yards, 4.2 yards per carry, in five games.

Cleveland allows 117.4 rushing yards per game, in the middle of the NFL, and Henry faces a line missing defensive tackles Mike Hall Jr. and Kalia Davis, both out, with Mason Graham questionable. Baltimore averages 5.1 yards per carry as a team, third in the NFL, so the offense has a floor whoever lines up under center.

Baltimore’s top receiver by 172 yards is Zay Flowers, who has caught 26 of 31 targets for 405 yards in four games. He averages 15.6 yards per catch and is no longer on the injury report.

Cleveland has 19 passes defended, among the bottom 10 in the NFL, but its 16 sacks are a top-10 total. Whoever plays quarterback for Baltimore needs the ball out quickly against that rush, and Flowers is the receiver who wins in that window.

Deshaun Watson has been sacked 19 times in five games while throwing for 1,010 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has completed 95 of 148 passes and has run 37 times for 167 yards.

Baltimore has 10 sacks, in the bottom half of the NFL, and 10 hurries, among the bottom 10, which gives Watson room to work, and Trey Hendrickson is no longer on the injury report. Cleveland is 3-2 on a passing offense that averages 179.4 yards per game, among the bottom 10, so protection is a cleaner fix than volume.

No Browns pass catcher is within 173 yards of Denzel Boston, who has 330 on 16 catches, 20.6 yards per catch, with three touchdowns. His 29 targets are tied with KC Concepcion Jr. for the team lead.

Baltimore has 17 passes defended, among the bottom 10 in the NFL, so Boston should see openings. Cleveland’s three wins have each come by four points or fewer, so one explosive catch carries real weight.

Ravens vs. Browns Odds

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