How to Watch Rams vs. Broncos: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Los Angeles Rams visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 27, 2026 from Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO. Both teams are 1-1 after Week 2 wins over the Giants and Jaguars respectively.

Los Angeles has 10 sacks and allows 16.5 points per game. Denver averages 209.5 passing yards and 15 points per game.

Denver allows 157.5 rushing yards per game with 3 rushing touchdowns. Los Angeles allows 113 rushing yards per game without allowing a rushing touchdown and averages 142.5 rushing yards per game.

The Rams are 2.5-point favorites over the Broncos.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Rams vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Denver's passing attack has been unable to find much rhythm through two weeks, a problem that starts with its quarterback. Nix has thrown for 419 yards and 2 touchdowns this season, and the Broncos as a team are averaging just 209.5 passing yards and 15.0 points per game.

The Rams present a stiff test on that front. Los Angeles has racked up 10 sacks and is allowing only 16.5 points per game through two contests, so clean pockets and fast decisions will matter more than usual for Nix on Sunday night.

Los Angeles' passing game looked every bit like a top-tier unit in Week 2, and Adams was at the center of it. He caught 8 passes for 195 yards and both of Matthew Stafford's first-half touchdowns in the win over the Giants on September 21, part of an offense now averaging 243 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns through two games.

Denver's defense has already forced 2 interceptions this season but is also giving up 22.0 points per game, a combination that suggests Adams should see chances to attack down the field again.

Denver's run defense has been generous through two weeks, allowing 157.5 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, and Williams is coming off a game built to punish exactly that. He carried 12 times for 85 yards and added 2 catches for 12 yards and a touchdown in the September 21 win over the Giants.

That workload lines up with how the Rams have used him all season. Los Angeles is averaging 142.5 rushing yards per game, and Williams remains the back the offense turns to near the goal line.

Dobbins leads the Broncos with 72 rushing yards on 18 carries through two games, and he carries no injury designation into Sunday night after getting banged up against the Jaguars. Denver cleared him to play against the Rams, as it did RJ Harvey, who sat out Week 2 with a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles' run defense hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season and is holding opponents to 113.0 yards per game on the ground, so Denver has already leaned on options beyond Dobbins. Rookie Jonah Coleman, who stepped in during Week 2 and turned 10 carries into 39 yards and his first career touchdown, is ruled out with an ankle injury, leaving Harvey as the back behind Dobbins.

Rams vs. Broncos Odds

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