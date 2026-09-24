How to Watch Raiders vs. Saints: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Las Vegas Raiders visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2026 from Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA. Las Vegas is 2-0 after a Sept. 20 win over the Chargers and New Orleans is 1-1 after a Sept. 20 win over Baltimore.

Las Vegas allows 13.5 points per game with 8 sacks and 3 interceptions. New Orleans averages 305.5 passing yards per game and leads the NFL in receiving yards per game at 331.

Las Vegas has 9 passes defended while allowing 30 completions on 55 targets. New Orleans allows 136.5 rushing yards per game and carries a minus-1 turnover margin with 4 sacks.

The Saints are 3-point favorites over the Raiders.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Saints

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: CBS

Stream : Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

New Orleans' passing game has propped up an offense that sits 1-1 overall, and Shough has been at the center of it through two weeks. He has thrown for 662 yards and 4 touchdowns, the Saints are averaging 305.5 passing yards per game, second most in the league, and New Orleans has converted 50 percent of its third downs behind him.

Las Vegas brings the toughest test yet: the Raiders have piled up 8 sacks and 3 interceptions while allowing just 13.5 points per game through two weeks. How Shough handles that rush will shape how often New Orleans' receiving corps, which leads the NFL in receiving yards per game at 331, gets the ball in space.

Jeanty's workload keeps climbing before the per-carry average has caught up to it. He handled 25 touches in the Week 2 win over the Chargers on September 20, 21 carries for 48 yards and 4 catches for 15 yards, and he has stayed the clear lead back through two games while also working as a safety valve in the passing game.

New Orleans has allowed 136.5 rushing yards per game through two weeks, a number that gives Jeanty room to work. Consistent touches on early downs keep the Raiders offense ahead of the chains and force New Orleans to respect the run, which opens driving lanes underneath for the rest of the offense.

Windows have been tight against every team the Raiders have faced through two weeks, but Olave has still turned into New Orleans' most reliable target regardless. He caught 8 of 10 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' September 20 win over Baltimore, and his season line now sits at 18 catches for 268 yards and a score on 23 targets, tops on the team in every category.

Las Vegas has allowed just 30 completions on 55 targets through two games and has 9 passes defended, evidence of a secondary that has bothered nearly everyone it has faced. Olave's route timing gives New Orleans a way to beat that coverage in the game's most important moments.

Cousins has quietly directed the Raiders to a 2-0 start, and the numbers back up the results. He has thrown for 413 yards and 6 touchdowns, tied for the most in the league, on a 68 percent completion rate, giving Las Vegas a steady presence in the red zone through two weeks.

New Orleans has piled up 4 sacks through two weeks, but the Saints sit at minus-1 in turnover margin, a shaky number that hands Las Vegas short fields whenever Cousins finishes the possession that follows.

Raiders vs. Saints Odds

Learn more about the Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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