How to Watch Patriots vs. Jaguars: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New England Patriots visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 27, 2026 from EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL. New England beat Pittsburgh 20-3 on Sept. 20 and Jacksonville lost at Denver in Week 2.

New England allows a league-best 8 points per game with 6 sacks. Jacksonville allows 15 points per game and carries a plus-2 turnover margin.

Jacksonville converts 45.5 percent of third downs. New England averages 122.5 rushing yards per game.

The Jaguars are 3-point favorites over the Patriots.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV: CBS

Stream : Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Facing the league's stingiest defense through two weeks complicates things for Jacksonville's passing attack, and most of that weight lands on Lawrence. He has 434 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes on the season, though his Week 2 line told a rougher story: 17 of 29 for 189 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in the loss to Denver. Jacksonville is converting 45.5 percent of its third downs, 10th in the NFL, a number that leans heavily on Lawrence extending drives.

New England has allowed just 8 points per game through two games, the best mark in the league, and that defense will test whether Lawrence can clean up the mistakes from last week's second half. A steadier outing from him keeps Jacksonville in control of the clock.

Targets are trending up for Thomas even though the production hasn't caught up yet. He drew 8 looks against Denver on September 20, more than double his Week 1 total, but finished with just 3 catches for 40 yards, the same yardage total he posted in the opener.

New England's defense has already racked up 6 sacks through two games, a pass rush that could make it harder for Thomas to turn volume into a breakout day. Jacksonville still needs him to produce the chunk plays that have been missing so far.

New England's passing game needs to find another gear, and Maye sits at the center of that search. He has thrown for 386 yards and 1 touchdown through two games, but 4 interceptions and a 63.1 passer rating tell the fuller story, including a Week 2 line of 208 yards and 1 interception in the 20-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Jacksonville is plus-2 in turnover margin, tied for fifth in the league. Better ball security against that unit would let New England's passing game finally complement its defense.

Henderson wasted no time making an impact in his season debut on September 20, rushing 16 times for 76 yards and a 39-yard touchdown in the 20-3 win over Pittsburgh. That burst pushed New England's rushing average to 122.5 yards per game, ninth-best in the league through two weeks.

Jacksonville has allowed 15 points per game so far, and a heavier ground game gives New England another way to shorten the game and rest its own defense. The early burst points to a more balanced offense than the one that opened the season without him.

Patriots vs. Jaguars Odds

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