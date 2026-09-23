How to Watch Falcons vs. Packers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Atlanta Falcons visit the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI.

The Green Bay Packers enter Thursday's game at 1-1 on the season, while the Atlanta Falcons arrive at 0-2.

Jordan Love has thrown for 532 yards and four touchdowns through two games for the Packers, with Christian Watson his top target at 188 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons have scored just 8.0 points per game so far this season.

The Packers are 4.5-point favorites over the Falcons, with a total of 43.5 and a moneyline of -251 for the Packers and +205 for the Falcons.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Packers

When: Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Green Bay has leaned on Love more than most starters this early, and the numbers back it up: 532 total yards and 4 touchdowns through two games. The Packers rank ninth in the league in passing yards per game at 244.5 and ninth in passing touchdowns, while their ground game has produced just 64.5 rushing yards per game.

Atlanta has allowed 27 points per game through two weeks and has yet to force a turnover through the air, but the Falcons will also test a Green Bay line that has allowed 7 sacks already. Better protection turns Love's early volume into a real edge for the Packers.

Atlanta's offense has stayed on track mostly because of Robinson's workload through two games. In the September 20 loss to Carolina, he ran 16 times for 72 yards and added 3 catches for 9 yards, and the Falcons are averaging 138.5 rushing yards per game against just 123.5 passing yards per game.

Atlanta is averaging only 8 points per game with a minus-6 turnover margin, which raises the stakes on every one of Robinson's touches. Green Bay has been physical up front with 7 sacks and 13 tackles for loss through two games, so finding room behind that line will decide how much he can carry the offense.

With Jayden Reed ruled out with a neck injury, Green Bay could need more from Kraft at tight end. He has 5 catches for 80 yards through two games, though he was limited to 2 catches for 15 yards in the September 20 overtime win over the Jets.

Green Bay has converted just 19 percent of its third downs, a mark that ranks 32nd in the league, and a reliable tight end matters more when an offense is stuck moving the chains. Kraft settling into that middle-of-the-field role eases pressure on the rest of Green Bay's passing game.

Atlanta turns to Michael Penix Jr. on Thursday for his first start of the season after he missed the first two games while finishing his recovery from last November's ACL tear. He replaces Cooper Rush, who started the 0-2 start, including 10 of 17 for 86 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble in the 34-3 loss to Carolina. Tua Tagovailoa remains out with an oblique injury.

Penix steps into a passing offense at 123.5 yards per game and 8.0 points per game. How he handles Green Bay pressure in his return start will shape whether Atlanta can stay competitive at Lambeau Field.

Falcons vs. Packers Odds

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