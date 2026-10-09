How to Watch Eagles vs. Jaguars: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jaguars are 3-1 after a 22-17 win at Cincinnati in Week 4. The Eagles are 2-2 after a 24-20 loss to the Rams.

Jacksonville wins with the football. The Jaguars lead the NFL with a plus-6 turnover margin and rank third in third-down conversions at 51.1 percent. They have allowed 13.25 points per game.

Philadelphia is struggling to throw. The Eagles’ passing offense ranks 31st at 160.8 yards per game, and their turnover margin is minus-3, tied for 24th. The ground game ranks 15th at 109.0 yards per game.

The Jaguars are 3.5-point favorites over the Eagles, with a total of 42.5 and a moneyline of -179 for the Jaguars and +150 for the Eagles.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

TV: NFL Network

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Jacksonville converts 51.1% of its third downs, third in the NFL, with Trevor Lawrence at 72 of 104 for 843 yards and eight touchdowns, with only two interceptions. He completed 18 of 23 for 227 yards and a touchdown in the 22-17 win at Cincinnati on Oct. 4.

Philadelphia has allowed 93 points through four games, 23.25 per game. Extending a third-down rate that stands among the league's best keeps the Jaguars' drives moving and the Eagles' offense on the sideline.

Bhayshul Tuten has run for at least 65 yards in every game, 277 on 60 carries in all, with two touchdowns and a longest carry of 20 yards. He gained 73 yards on 17 carries at Cincinnati on Oct. 4.

Philadelphia's turnover margin is minus-3, tied for 24th in the NFL. Steady carries help a Jaguars ground game that ranks 11th at 117.3 yards per game stay on the field and keep the ball away from Philadelphia's offense.

Philadelphia's passing offense ranks 31st at 160.8 yards per game, and Jalen Hurts has 713 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions on 114 attempts, plus a rushing touchdown. He threw for 93 yards in the 24-20 loss to the Rams on Oct. 4, his lowest total of the season.

Jacksonville leads the NFL with a turnover margin of plus-6. Protecting the ball against that edge and finding more room downfield are the tasks for a passing game that ranks 31st.

Saquon Barkley leads Philadelphia with 182 rushing yards on 36 carries but has not scored a touchdown, and his longest run is 42 yards. He has run for at least 82 yards only twice. He had two carries for 8 yards against the Rams on Oct. 4.

Jacksonville has allowed 53 points through four games, 13.25 per game. Philadelphia's 15th-ranked ground game, at 109.0 yards per game, needs more touches than the two Barkley got against the Rams.

Eagles vs. Jaguars Odds

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