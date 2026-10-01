How to Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Miami Dolphins visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings are 3-0 this season, while the Dolphins are 0-3.

Minnesota beat Tampa Bay 23-16 last Sunday and is averaging 23.7 points per game while allowing 13.7. Miami lost 24-10 to Kansas City and is averaging 12.0 points per game while allowing 28.7.

Minnesota is a 10.5-point favorite over Miami, with a total of 38.5 and a moneyline of -617 for the Vikings and +455 for the Dolphins.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Miami needs steadier quarterback play against one of the league's fastest-starting defenses. Willis has thrown for 627 yards through three games, with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, and went 20 of 36 for 210 yards and a pick last week against Kansas City. Miami is averaging just 12 points a game so far this season.

The matchup gets tougher from here. Minnesota leads the league with 14 sacks, is tied for first with 4 interceptions and has allowed only 13.7 points a game, second-best in the NFL. Miami has already given up 9 sacks through three games, and Willis will be working behind that line all afternoon.

A bigger workload landed on Addison in Week 3 once Justin Jefferson left with an ankle injury, and he delivered: 5 catches, 90 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's win over Tampa Bay. Jefferson is out this week with an ankle sprain, and Addison arrives off his most productive outing of the season.

Miami's defense hasn't recorded a sack all season, one reason Minnesota's passing game needs more than one voice right now. The Vikings have averaged only 137 yards through the air and taken 9 sacks of their own this year. Addison's five catches last week give this offense a proven second option.

Minnesota's defense has carried this 3-0 start, and Van Ginkel is part of a front that has overwhelmed opposing quarterbacks early. The Vikings have piled up 14 sacks in three games, tops in the league, forced 6 takeaways and held opponents to 13.7 points a game. Van Ginkel also picked off a pass this season, one more way this defense has taken the ball away.

Miami has scored only 36 points through three games with just 1 passing touchdown, and the Dolphins have turned the ball over 4 times already. That profile plays right into Minnesota's pass rush this week.

Dolphins vs. Vikings Odds

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