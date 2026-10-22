National Football League
2026 NFL Week 7 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Chiefs-Seahawks
National Football League

2026 NFL Week 7 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Chiefs-Seahawks

Published Oct. 23, 2026 10:20 a.m. ET
Geoff Schwartz
Geoff Schwartz
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

I think most people are expecting to see fireworks when the Chiefs and Seahawks take the field this weekend, but in this instance, I'm not most people. 

Here's how I'm wagering NFL Week 7.

 

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I was tempted to take Kansas City as a short underdog, which has been a success with Patrick Mahomes as quarterback, but I have my reservations about the Chiefs in this spot. 

The Chiefs are without receiver Rashee Rice and tackle Jaylon Moore, who’s got a concussion. So K.C. has no downfield threat, and is looking at undrafted free agent rookie Kahlil Benson at left tackle and Joshua Ezeudu at right tackle. That's not a great formula on the road against Seattle’s defense. 

Kansas City is gonna run the ball and attempt safe, short passes. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Mahomes had a bunch of rushing yards trying to avoid the Seattle pass rush.

On the other side, the Seattle offense isn’t what we saw last season. 

The Seahawks lost Klint Kubiak to the Raiders as a playcaller and has no running backs. They are 25th in EPA per play, which is shocking considering how good this offense was just a year ago. The Kansas City defense, while not facing the most incredible offenses this season, has played fantastic. It is third in EPA per play and has been better against the pass than the rush. 

Well, guess what? Seattle can't run the football. 

I think we see a controlled game plan from both teams, understanding that defense will be the path to victory. It's also worth noting that the Chiefs' kicking has been awful and they are bound to miss an important field goal at some point on Sunday night.

Geoff SchwartzSchwartz's Pick: Under 42.5

 

Who is Brock Purdy going to throw the ball to this weekend against the Falcons?

Everyone on the outside is hurt or out. Maybe Mike Evans plays, but if not, it’s a bunch of dudes who don’t have much of a player relationship with Purdy. 

We saw last weekend that Purdy targeted Christian McCaffrey 10 times — it equaled nine receptions. I understand the Falcons know this as well, but Kyle Shanahan has shown the ability to scheme up receptions for his star running back. 

The Atlanta defense allows the most receptions to opposing running backs, so this is a great spot for CMC to have his way.

Geoff SchwartzSchwartz's Pick: Christian McCaffrey Over 5.5 receptions

 
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