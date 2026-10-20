How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

The Miami Dolphins visit the New York Jets in an NFL Week 7 regular-season matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Sunday, October 25, 2026, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

New York enters this divisional contest at 2-4 on the season, sitting third in the AFC East and seeded 11th in the AFC. The Jets have averaged 18.7 points per game while allowing 20.3, and they carry a positive turnover margin of plus-4 through six weeks. They are coming off a loss but have managed a 1-1 mark at home, and their 290.7 yards per game on offense reflects a unit that has shown some balance, averaging 196.2 passing yards and 94.5 rushing yards per outing.

Miami arrives in an urgent situation, carrying a five-game losing streak into Week 7. The Dolphins are last in the AFC East, seeded 15th in the conference, and have been outscored 132 to 70 on the season, allowing 26.4 points per game while averaging just 14.0 offensively. Their passing attack has been particularly challenged, generating only 153.6 passing yards per game, though the ground game has provided some traction at 126.6 rushing yards per game. Miami's third-down conversion rate of 41.3% is a relative bright spot, but a turnover margin of minus-4 has compounded the team's struggles.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: CBS

Players To Watch

For the Jets, Geno Smith is the clearest tone-setter in this game because New York has leaned more on its passing game than its rushing attack through the first six weeks. He leads the team with 1,336 yards and 7 touchdowns, and the Jets have completed 68.9 percent of their passes with a 101.8 team passer rating.

This matchup gives him a real chance to control the afternoon. Miami has just 4 sacks in 5 games and ranks 32nd in sacks, while the Jets have thrown only 1 interception all season. IF Smith gets clean pockets at MetLife Stadium, he can keep New York on schedule and help the Jets turn yardage into the points they have sometimes struggled to finish.

With Miami still looking for its first win, Malik Willis is the player who most directly shapes whether the Dolphins can stay balanced or get dragged into obvious passing situations. He leads Miami with 849 yards and 2 touchdowns, and his team’s offensive profile shows the split clearly: the Dolphins rank 9th in rushing yards per game at 126.6, but 31st in passing yards per game at 153.6.

That puts real pressure on Willis against a Jets defense that has been sturdy. New York ranks 7th in points allowed per game at 20.3, has produced 17 sacks, and sits at plus-4 in turnover margin. Willis does not need to force a shootout. He needs to keep Miami efficient enough to complement the run game and give the Dolphins a path to their most complete offensive performance yet.

In a Jets offense that needs more finishing punch, Omar Cooper stands out as a potential difference-maker after an immediate impact in his return. In his first game back off injured reserve, he posted 6 catches, 103 yards, and 1 touchdown, which is exactly the kind of spark New York has needed from its receiving group.

The broader team numbers explain why he matters here. The Jets are averaging 18.7 points per game and have scored on 37.5 percent of their red-zone trips. A receiver who can create chunk plays changes that equation before the offense even reaches the red area. Cooper’s ability to stretch the field or win after the catch could help New York avoid another grind and give Smith a more explosive target against Miami’s defense.

Jets pass rush

When this game tightens up, the Jets front has a strong chance to become the most disruptive unit on the field. New York ranks tied for 5th in sacks with 17 through 6 games, and that pressure profile lines up directly with a Miami offense that has already allowed 14 sacks in 5 games.

That trench battle is one of the cleanest matchup edges in this game. The Dolphins are averaging 14.0 points per game and have only 2 passing touchdowns, so negative plays can stall drives fast. IF the Jets are consistently collapsing the pocket, they can force Miami into long-yardage situations and put the game on terms that favor New York’s defense.