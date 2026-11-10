How to Watch Dolphins vs. Colts: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Miami Dolphins visit the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Colts have lost five straight, including a four-point loss to Dallas in Week 9. The Dolphins have one win all season and have lost two in a row since their only victory, at the Jets in Week 7.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Colts

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Malik Willis has 1,396 passing yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions, and he has been sacked 24 times. He also has 232 rushing yards. He threw for 128 yards with one interception against Detroit on Nov. 8.

Indianapolis allows 224.8 passing yards per game and has 19 sacks, while Miami averages only 164.8 passing yards per game. The Colts have two interceptions all season against his six. Willis has been sacked 24 times, and Indianapolis has 19 sacks of its own.

A 55-yard day on 16 carries against Detroit on Nov. 8 left Ollie Gordon II with 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 107 carries. That works out to 4.3 yards per carry for the season.

Indianapolis allows 137.0 rushing yards per game, third-most in the NFL, while Miami runs for 117.5 per game as a team. Gordon's 107 carries give him the volume to test it. At 4.3 yards per carry, he faces a Colts run defense that ranks third-most in the NFL in yards allowed.

Ten interceptions against six touchdown passes mark the 1,722 passing yards Daniel Jones has this season. He threw for 180 yards against Dallas on Nov. 8, and Indianapolis has been sacked 25 times as a team.

Miami has 12 sacks and five interceptions, and it allows 214.4 passing yards per game. Indianapolis averages 173.7 passing yards per game, so the Colts do not lean on the pass. Jones has thrown 10 interceptions to six touchdowns, while Miami has taken the ball away five times.

With eight touchdowns and 656 rushing yards, Jonathan Taylor still has no 100-yard game this season. He ran 13 times for 46 yards against Dallas on Nov. 8, and the Colts run for 115.2 yards per game as a team.

Miami allows 111.8 rushing yards per game, and Taylor's eight touchdowns have carried his season even without a signature game on the ground. A back without a 100-yard game faces a Dolphins defense that allows 111.8 rushing yards per game.

Dolphins vs. Colts Odds

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