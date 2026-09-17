How to Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Washington Commanders visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both teams are 0-1 after Week 1. Washington fell 24-22 at Philadelphia, and Dallas dropped a 28-20 decision at the Giants.

Washington stayed within a late two-point try of the Eagles. Jayden Daniels threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns, added 31 rushing yards on five carries, and did not turn the ball over.

Dallas found scoring chances in New York but could not close. Javonte Williams ran for 41 yards and a touchdown and added five catches for 31 yards and another score, while CeeDee Lamb finished with five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown in a passing game that totaled 175 yards.

The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites over the Commanders, with a total of 50.5 and a moneyline of -214 for the Cowboys and +178 for the Commanders.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

In the opener at Philadelphia, Jayden Daniels threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns, added 31 rushing yards on five carries, and did not turn the ball over.

Dallas forced four fumbles and recovered one in Week 1. Against that defense, Daniels’ ball security and ability to pick up yards with his legs are the clearest things to watch.

Dallas leaned on Javonte Williams as its primary back in Week 1. He handled 12 carries for 41 yards and a rushing touchdown against the Giants, then added five catches for 31 yards and another score, while no other Cowboys running back had more than two carries.

Washington’s defense opened with 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. Against that front, Williams’ early-down runs and checkdowns are the clearest things to watch.

CeeDee Lamb led Dallas with eight targets in the opener, turning five catches into 44 yards and a touchdown while the Cowboys managed only 175 passing yards as a team.

Dallas averaged under 8 yards per catch in that loss at New York. Lamb winning early and finishing in the red zone is how the Cowboys stretch Washington’s defense.

Washington leaned on the run in Week 1, and Austin Williams was the wideout who flashed. The rookie third-rounder caught all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown, leading the Commanders in receiving yards.

Dallas allowed 28 points in its opener and ranks 21st in points allowed per game through one week. Williams’ perimeter speed is one of the first ways Washington can test that Cowboys defense.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds

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