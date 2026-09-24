How to Watch Chiefs vs. Dolphins: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 27, 2026 from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL. Kansas City beat Indianapolis in overtime on Sept. 20 and Miami lost at San Francisco in Week 2.

Kansas City has 4 sacks with 2 interceptions and allows 20 points per game. Miami has 0 sacks and allows 31 points per game while averaging 13 points per game.

Miami has allowed 9 sacks through two weeks. Miami is 0-2.

The Chiefs are 11.5-point favorites over the Dolphins.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: CBS

Stream : Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Kansas City's passing attack hasn't cooled off, and Sunday's overtime win over the Colts showed why. Mahomes completed 32 of 47 attempts for 382 yards and three touchdowns without an interception on September 20, pushing his two-game totals to 566 yards and five touchdowns.

Miami's defense still hasn't recorded a sack through two games, and that lack of pressure raises the stakes on a secondary that has to cover Kansas City's full route tree on its own. A clean pocket gives Mahomes time to work through every option, and this offense has shown it can strike from anywhere on the field.

Kenneth Walker III has given the Chiefs the two-way backfield threat they were missing a year ago. He has piled up 290 rushing yards on 47 carries through two games, including a 117-yard outing against Indianapolis on September 20, and he has added nine catches for 79 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield.

Miami has allowed 31 points per game through two weeks, and a back who can beat linebackers in the passing game gives Kansas City another way to stress that defense beyond the ground attack. Walker's dual usage lets the Chiefs dictate tempo no matter how the game script unfolds.

Kansas City has forced two interceptions and piled up four sacks through two games, the kind of production that will test whether Miami's offense can find any rhythm Sunday. Willis leads the Dolphins with 417 passing yards and one passing touchdown, and Miami has averaged just 13 points per game during its 0-2 start.

Willis has already been sacked nine times across the first two games, an early sign of how much protection matters for this offense. Cleaner pass protection and quicker decisions will go a long way toward keeping Miami competitive into the fourth quarter.

De'Von Achane has carried Miami's uneven offense on the ground, rushing for 110 yards on 31 carries through two games. That workload has kept the Dolphins from becoming one-dimensional even as the passing game has struggled to find consistency.

Kansas City's defense has allowed 20 points per game so far this season, and Achane's speed on early downs gives Miami a way to create explosive plays without leaning solely on a passing attack still finding its footing under Willis.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Odds

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