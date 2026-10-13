How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Los Angeles Chargers visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs are 4-0 and lead the AFC West, and the Chargers are 0-5.

The Chiefs are coming off their Week 5 bye after beating the Raiders in Week 4. They lost wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to injured reserve with a dislocated ankle from that game, and Rashee Rice’s hamstring is still a question mark.

The Chargers lost 23-17 to the Broncos in Week 5. Justin Herbert threw for just 121 yards, and a Charlie Kolar fumble set up a Denver touchdown. Tre’ Harris is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, Ladd McConkey (foot) sat out the game without playing a snap, and Rashawn Slater went to injured reserve after ankle surgery.

The Chiefs are 8.5-point favorites over the Chargers, with a total of 42.5 and a moneyline of -417 for the Chiefs and +326 for the Chargers. Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Los Angeles is 0-5 and Justin Herbert has been sacked 17 times, the second most in the NFL, while throwing seven interceptions to five touchdowns. He has 937 passing yards at 6.6 per attempt and has run for 142 yards on 24 carries. The Chargers lost 23-17 to Denver on Oct. 11.

Kansas City has four sacks through four games, bottom 5 in the NFL, so Herbert faces one of the lightest pass rushes in the league. The bigger risk to him is the Chargers' own protection.

Quentin Johnston was listed out with a chest injury on the Chargers' last report and Ladd McConkey was questionable with a foot injury, which leaves Tre' Harris as the team leader with 25 targets and 225 receiving yards. He has 15 catches at 15.0 yards per catch and has not scored.

Kansas City allows 225.0 passing yards per game, fifth fewest in the NFL, and the Chiefs have given up few big gains through the air. Los Angeles is in the bottom 5 at 164.6 passing yards per game, so Harris's targets are the Chargers' best chance to find yardage.

Kansas City leads the NFL at 5.5 yards per carry, and Kenneth Walker III has 87 of its 118 rushing attempts and 537 of its 649 rushing yards. His 6.2 per carry includes a 76-yard run, and he has scored four rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

Los Angeles has allowed 593 rushing yards in five games, 118.6 per game and among the bottom 15 in the NFL. The Chiefs can lean on Walker to run the clock against a Chargers offense that has lost every game it has played.

Patrick Mahomes has 1,037 passing yards and nine touchdowns for the 4-0 Chiefs, and he has spread them around. Travis Kelce has 246 receiving yards, Tyquan Thornton 219 and Rashee Rice 190. Mahomes has also been sacked six times and has run for 41 yards.

Los Angeles allows 193.0 passing yards per game, top 10 in the NFL, but its eight quarterback hurries are among the fewest in the league. Mahomes has time to work through a receiving group with three 190-yard options against a Chargers defense that has applied little pressure.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Odds

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